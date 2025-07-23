Suriya's first look from Venky Atluri's Suriya 46 brings back his ‘vintage’ look. See pic

Actor Suriya turned 50 on 23 July, and on the occasion, his first look from his Tamil-Telugu film with Venky Atluri was released. Producer S Naga Vamsi took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening to share a poster wishing the actor on his birthday. Take a look. (Also Read: Overwhelmed Suriya takes selfie video with sea of fans gathered outside his Chennai home for his 50th birthday. Watch) Suriya's first look from Venky Atluri is expected to bring back his 'vintage' avatar.

Suriya’s first look from Venky Atluri film

While the film hasn’t been titled yet, Suriya 46 will see him play the lead. The film, directed by Venky, will be simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil. Sharing a poster of Suriya looking dapper in a blue T-shirt and a brown jacket, Vamsi wrote, “Wishing our Hero @Suriya_offl garu a fantastic birthday! An actor who keeps setting the bar higher. We’re beyond excited to show you all the vintage Suriya garu in #Suriya46.”

Fans were thrilled to see the return of ‘vintage’ Suriya, leaving comments that his look was a ‘banger’. One fan commented on X, “Young charm look.” Another wrote, “Waiting for vintage Suriya anna.” Some fans who had hoped that the film’s title would be announced were disappointed. “Mahn he fits perfectly in any look,” wrote one fan.

About Suriya 46

Suriya 46 stars Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. While promoting Retro in Hyderabad in April, Suriya confirmed the film with Venky and said, “I had to start with Allu Arvind garu (for Ghajini); the whole journey started with him. With his blessings, you have been waiting for this announcement. We are associating with Sithara Entertainments, Vamsi, and my dear brother Venky here.”

He also said, “This will be my next. As you’ve all been asking after a long time, with beautiful association and beautiful talent here. We will be doing my next film with Venky, and I will be spending a lot of time here in beautiful Hyderabad. From May onwards, we start our next. We need all your love, we need all your blessings. This will be a beautiful journey.”