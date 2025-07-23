Overwhelmed Suriya takes selfie video with sea of fans gathered outside his Chennai home for his 50th birthday. Watch

Actor Suriya turned 50 on 23 July, and to make his birthday special, a large crowd of fans gathered outside his Chennai home to greet him in person. Pictures and videos of the actor looking overwhelmed at the outpouring of love found their way online, with one even showing him taking a selfie video. (Also Read: Karuppu teaser: Suriya unleashes his violent alter ego, recreates famous scene from Ghajini. Watch) Videos and pictures of Suriya greeting fans outside his home on his birthday are doing the rounds on social media.

Suriya takes selfie video on birthday with sea of fans

One video posted by a fan who was outside Suriya’s home on Wednesday morning shows fans screaming and cheering as the actor, dressed in a simple white outfit, waved at them and folded his hands. They even chanted his name to greet him, which left him looking overwhelmed.

Another video taken by Suriya from a vantage point shows just how many fans had gathered at his home. The actor took a selfie video with everyone gathered there for his birthday, blowing a flying kiss and thanking them for the love. The street outside his home is filled completely with fans, with some even scaling neighbouring walls to catch a better glimpse of him.

Suriya's recent work

Suriya, who began his career with the 1997 film Nerrukku Ner, had only a few film releases after Etharkkum Thunindhavan in 2022. He had cameos in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira. In 2024, he played a dual role in Kanguva as the titular warrior and a bounty hunter, Francis Theodore. The film performed poorly critically and made only ₹106.25 crore worldwide on a ₹350-crore budget.

This year, he starred in Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro. The film was critically well-received, and it made ₹96.97 crore worldwide. Suriya is now shooting for RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, which will show him in two different avatars and a yet-to-be-titled film by Venky Atluri, which will mark his Telugu debut.