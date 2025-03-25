Menu Explore
Taj Mahal actor Manoj Bharathiraja dies of heart attack at 48

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Mar 25, 2025 09:59 PM IST

Manoj Bharathiraja had recently undergone bypass surgery. He was recuperating at his home in Chennai when he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday.

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja, known for starring in films like Taj Mahal, Samudhiram and Alli Arjuna, died of a heart attack in Chennai. He was 48.

Manoj is survived by his wife, Ashwathi alias Nandana, and two daughters, Arshitha and Mathivathani.
Manoj Bharathiraja no more

The actor’s manager confirmed the news of his death to News18. Manoj, who had recently undergone bypass surgery, was recuperating at his home in Chetpet when he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday evening.

He manager said, “Manoj recently had a bypass surgery and was recuperating. However, he succumbed to a heart attack at his residence much to the shock of everyone. Bharathiraja Sir is on the way to his residence from Neelankarai. The funeral and other processions are yet to be decided".

Manoj is survived by his wife, Ashwathi alias Nandana, and two daughters, Arshitha and Mathivathani. He was last seen in last seen in Snakes and Ladders Tamil web series, which was released in 2024.

Tributes pour in

As the news of his death emerged, several celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss. Khushbu Sundar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to remember him. She wrote, “Extremely shocked to hear that Manoj is not among us anymore. His untimely demise pains. He was just 48 yrs. May God give the strength to his father Thiru #Bharathiraaja avl and his family to overcome this unbearable painful loss. You will be missed Manoj. Rest in peace. Om Shanthi.”

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu shared, “Really shocking to hear the news.. can’t believe u r no more my brother #manoj gone toooo soon… deepest condolences to @offBharathiraja uncle family and friends... may ur soul RIP:.

Son of filmmaker Bharathiraja, Manoj made his debut in his father’s film Taj Mahal. Over the years, Manoj has featured in films such as Allu Arjuna, Samidhiram, and Varshamellam Vasantham. Manoj also worked as an assistant to filmmaker Shankar in the film Enthiran. He also featured in supporting roles in projects such as Champion, Eeswaran, Maanaadu and Viruman.

