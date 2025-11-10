Tamil actor Abhinay dies at 44 from liver disease; Nadigar Sangam asked for help with last rites

Tamil actor Abhinay, most famous for acting in Kashuri Raja’s 2002 Dhanush-starrer Thulluvadho Ilamai, died at 4 AM on November 10. He was 44. The actor battled liver disease and was receiving treatment for it before his death. The Nadigar Sangam has been requested to conduct the last rites, as Abhinay had no family, according to his team. Actor Abhinay acted in Tamil and Malayalam films in the early 2000s.

Abhinay dies at 44, police involved to keep body at rented home

Abhinay’s team issued a press note stating that the actor passed away at 4 AM on Monday. Stating that he lived alone and had no family or relatives, they have requested the Nadigar Sangam and other associations to step in and perform his last rites.

Abhinay was battling liver disease for a long time and was receiving treatment before he died. He even asked for financial help before his death. He stayed at a rented home in Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam, at the time of his death. The house owner initially argued that his body not be kept at the home, as per the actor’s team.

However, with the involvement of the media, police, Chairman of the board of directors of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Poochi Murugan, and actor Vijay Muthu, arrangements have been made to keep the body at the rented house. The public will be allowed to pay their respects, and Abhinay’s team has yet to announce details of the funeral.

About Abhinay

Abhinay Kinger was an actor who appeared in Tamil and Malayalam films. He debuted as an actor with Dhanush and Sherin in the 2002 film Thulluvadho Ilamai. After the film’s success, he appeared in lead roles in films such as Jjunction (2002), Singara Chennai (2004) and Pon Megalai (2005).

In the late 2000s, he moved on to playing supporting roles. He was also known for dubbing for Vidyut Jammwal in Thuppakki (2012) and Anjaan (2014). After his mother, TP Radhamani, died in 2019, his financial status deteriorated. He battled liver issues this year before his death.