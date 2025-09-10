Vidyut Jammwal echoes fans' sentiment that Bollywood 'failed' to use his potential: 'Pumping out mid movies every year'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is riding high after the box office success of his recent Tamil film, Madharaasi. The action thriller stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead with Vidyut playing the antagonist, marking his return to South cinema after several years. He has also been announced as one of the cast members for Hollywood's new live-action adaptation of Street Fighter. Amid this, the actors' fans have accused Bollywood of not using his potential to the full, something even Vidyut seems to agree with. Vidyut Jammwal will soon make his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter.

Vidyut reshares fans' criticism of Bollywood

Many fans of Vidyut shared glimpses of his appearance in Madharaasi as well as praise for his looks from Western audiences after the Street Fighter announcement. One meme on Instagram included a look of Vidyut from Madharaasi with the caption: "Bollywood failed to use this man's potential." Similarly, on Twitter, a foreign fan praised Vidyut's look, saying 'the actor playing Dhalsim in live-action Street Fighter is way too handsome. An Indian fan responded to the tweet, saying, “Only if the Indian film industry knew its own true potential, but instead they are pumping out mid movies year after year.”

Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram Stories.

Vidyut shared both these posts on his Instagram Stories, alongside several others that praised him for his work in Madharaasi and casting in Street Fighter.

About Madharaasi and Street Fighter

Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss, has been a runaway success at the box office, earning ₹44 crore net in India in just five days at the box office. The film has been praised for its storytelling and performances, with many calling it the director's best in years.

The new Street Fighter reboot marks Vidyut's Hollywood debut. The film, based on the popular video game franchise, will see him play Dhalsim, the popular yogi with fire-breathing powers. The Kitao Sakurai-directed features a strong lineup of Hollywood elite, including Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Curtis' ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, and David Dastmalchian.