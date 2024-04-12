Tamil actor, politician Arulmani dies of a heart attack in Chennai

Tamil actor Arulmani, known for his roles in Singam, Lingaa, Azhagi and Thandavakone died at 65 of a heart attack in Chennai on April 11. He was recently travelling, campaigning for the political party AIADMK for the upcoming elections. Actor-politician Arulmani died in Chennai on Thursday,

AIADMK Party Work

Arulmani has off-late stayed away from cinema, actively involved in politics. He was touring various parts of Tamil Nadu on behalf of AIADMK for the last ten days to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He returned to Chennai on Thursday for a short break.

Death in Chennai

After he returned to Chennai, he was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital when he complained of discomfort. Despite rushing him to the hospital, it was too late. The doctors who examined him at the hospital declared him dead, according to insiders from the Kollywood film industry. Doctors have confirmed that he died of a heart attack.

About Arulmani

Arulmani trained in acting at the Adyar Film Institute and acted in Tamil films such as Singam 2, Saamaniyan, Sleepless Eyes, Thendral, and Thandavakone, also acting with actors like Suriya and Rajinikanth. He also ran the Movement Training School for some time. The actor was also known for being a philanthropist. He is survived by his wife and two children - a son and a daughter.

Fourth Tamil actor to pass away

In an odd occurrence, Arulmani is the fourth Tamil actor to die in close succession. On March 26, comedian Seshu died at age 60 due to ill health. Daniel Balaji was 48 when he died of a heart attack on March 29. On April 2, Vishweshwara Rao died due to cancer at age 64.

