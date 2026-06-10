Tamil star Ajith Kumar surprises young fans on video call; see how they reacted

The video begins with Ajith asking what she does and her replying where she studies. He says he will definitely meet them in person next time, and she inquires about his life. “God bless you all, wish you a beautiful life,” says Ajith in the video. The video shows Ajith chatting with the kids while their father sat next to him. It ends with her and her brother jumping in excitement after they’re done with the call.

An Instagrammer posted a video with a picture of Ajith and another man in biking gear, holding their helmets, in the thumbnail. The video begins with the text, “When your dad’s friend’s list surprises you.” The video shows Ajith surprising her and her brother over a video call. She posted it with the caption, “Not me smiling throughout the call (sobbing and pink heart emojis).”

Tamil star Ajith Kumar is busy with his racing career even as fans wait for him to announce his next film. Amidst that, a sweet video of Ajith surprising his young fans over a video call has surfaced. The video shows him greeting them and inquiring after their daily life, much to their delight.

“Lucky Lucky Luckiest Girl' Ever,” commented one fan under the video, while another wrote, “Ahhhhhhhh ur dad is frnds with God.” “God level family friendship,” read one comment, while others asked her to join them over conference call the next time. “Expectation (clown emoji) reality (mind blown emoji),” read one comment, while a fan joked, “God I see what you’ve done to others.”

Ajith Kumar’s career and personal life Ajith has been active in films since the 1990s and, after decades in cinema, returned to racing in 2024, having initially competed in the early 2000s. Since then, he has been vocal about working in films only when he has a break during the racing season. While fans expected him to make an announcement about his new film this year, they’re still waiting. He was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly in 2025.

Ajith is married to former actor Shalini and has two children with her, Anoushka and Aadvik. He recently faced a personal loss when his mother, Mohini Mani, died on May 30 at the age of 89. The family requested privacy as they grieved their loss in a statement. His father, P Subramaniam, also known as PS Mani, died in 2023. Ajith returned to racing earlier this month.