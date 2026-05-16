Teary-eyed Ravi Mohan declares he won't act till he is divorced from Aarti Ravi; breaks silence on Keneeshaa Francis

Things between Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, his estranged wife Aarti Ravi, and his singer-spiritual healer girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis seem to have come to a head. After a series of events that led to Keneeshaa leaving Chennai and seemingly breaking up with Ravi, the actor held a press meet in Chennai on Saturday to address the issue. Getting passionate and teary-eyed during it, he declared that he would not release any films till he was divorced from Aarti. (Also Read: Did Keneeshaa Francis break up with Ravi Mohan? Internet thinks so after she leaves Chennai, says ‘he is now all yours’)

Ravi Mohan claims he has been humiliated

An emotional Ravi Mohan looked teary-eyed at the press meet in Chennai.

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Ravi claimed at the press conference that he was unable to bear the ‘unnecessary humiliation’. He also remarked that he had been ‘kept like a slave’ for years. “Enough is enough. I refrained from opening up all these days. Now, the time has come. People think Ravi Mohan, aka Jayam Ravi, is a soft person. I have been that way, but not anymore,” he said.

He quoted the Tamil proverb ‘saadhu miranda kaadu kolladhu’ (it’s hard to bear the anger of a soft-natured person, adding that people are trying to ‘test’ his patience. Getting teary-eyed and passionate, he declared, “Until my divorce comes through, I will not act. Whenever I get my divorce, my life will be normal again…whenever this cyberbullying stops, I will return.” Ravi pointed out that he has worked for over two decades and that the majority of his films have been successful.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about Keneeshaa, he said, “You have sent Keneeshaa away...I wish her a good life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about Keneeshaa, he said, “You have sent Keneeshaa away...I wish her a good life.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About the ‘cyberbullying pricks’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About the ‘cyberbullying pricks’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Without naming anyone, Ravi mentioned ‘cyberbullying pricks’ and claimed he had proof against all of them. He also mentioned a ‘three-letter-named’ female actor, saying, “The idle actor has no business preaching feminism. After wrecking families, what business does she have talking about feminism in public forums?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Without naming anyone, Ravi mentioned ‘cyberbullying pricks’ and claimed he had proof against all of them. He also mentioned a ‘three-letter-named’ female actor, saying, “The idle actor has no business preaching feminism. After wrecking families, what business does she have talking about feminism in public forums?” {{/usCountry}}

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Ravi also made claims that he isn’t being allowed to meet his sons, Aarav and Ayaan. He claimed his sons are being sent to school, too, with bodyguards. “I entered into marriage against my parents' will. I am paying the price now for doing that. In fact, I slit my wrists and still showed up at the shoot the next day. That has been my commitment to work,” said the actor.

Aarti Ravi and Khushbu Sundar’s cryptic notes

Before Ravi held his press meet, Aarti posted a note on her Instagram that read, “You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she's a mamma lion. My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of. If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails.”

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Khushbu Sundar replied to her, “Never mess with a mother. And you are a lioness with her cubs. More power to you my baby.” After Ravi’s press meet, Khusbu wrote, “Some are just hell bent to prove their DNA. Thank you for proving me right,” on her X (formerly Twitter) without naming anyone. The internet wondered if she’s talking about Ravi or someone else.

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If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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