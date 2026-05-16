Teary-eyed Ravi Mohan declares he won't act till he is divorced from Aarti Ravi; breaks silence on Keneeshaa Francis
Tamil actor Ravi Mohan held a press meet in Chennai a day after his girlfriend, singer-healer Keneeshaa Francis, hinted at a breakup. Here's what he said.
Things between Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, his estranged wife Aarti Ravi, and his singer-spiritual healer girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis seem to have come to a head. After a series of events that led to Keneeshaa leaving Chennai and seemingly breaking up with Ravi, the actor held a press meet in Chennai on Saturday to address the issue. Getting passionate and teary-eyed during it, he declared that he would not release any films till he was divorced from Aarti. (Also Read: Did Keneeshaa Francis break up with Ravi Mohan? Internet thinks so after she leaves Chennai, says ‘he is now all yours’)
Ravi Mohan claims he has been humiliated
Ravi claimed at the press conference that he was unable to bear the ‘unnecessary humiliation’. He also remarked that he had been ‘kept like a slave’ for years. “Enough is enough. I refrained from opening up all these days. Now, the time has come. People think Ravi Mohan, aka Jayam Ravi, is a soft person. I have been that way, but not anymore,” he said.
He quoted the Tamil proverb ‘saadhu miranda kaadu kolladhu’ (it’s hard to bear the anger of a soft-natured person, adding that people are trying to ‘test’ his patience. Getting teary-eyed and passionate, he declared, “Until my divorce comes through, I will not act. Whenever I get my divorce, my life will be normal again…whenever this cyberbullying stops, I will return.” Ravi pointed out that he has worked for over two decades and that the majority of his films have been successful.
Talking about Keneeshaa, he said, “You have sent Keneeshaa away...I wish her a good life.”{{/usCountry}}
Talking about Keneeshaa, he said, “You have sent Keneeshaa away...I wish her a good life.”{{/usCountry}}
About the ‘cyberbullying pricks’{{/usCountry}}
About the ‘cyberbullying pricks’{{/usCountry}}
Without naming anyone, Ravi mentioned ‘cyberbullying pricks’ and claimed he had proof against all of them. He also mentioned a ‘three-letter-named’ female actor, saying, “The idle actor has no business preaching feminism. After wrecking families, what business does she have talking about feminism in public forums?”{{/usCountry}}
Without naming anyone, Ravi mentioned ‘cyberbullying pricks’ and claimed he had proof against all of them. He also mentioned a ‘three-letter-named’ female actor, saying, “The idle actor has no business preaching feminism. After wrecking families, what business does she have talking about feminism in public forums?”{{/usCountry}}
Ravi also made claims that he isn’t being allowed to meet his sons, Aarav and Ayaan. He claimed his sons are being sent to school, too, with bodyguards. “I entered into marriage against my parents' will. I am paying the price now for doing that. In fact, I slit my wrists and still showed up at the shoot the next day. That has been my commitment to work,” said the actor.
Aarti Ravi and Khushbu Sundar’s cryptic notes
Before Ravi held his press meet, Aarti posted a note on her Instagram that read, “You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she's a mamma lion. My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of. If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails.”
Khushbu Sundar replied to her, “Never mess with a mother. And you are a lioness with her cubs. More power to you my baby.” After Ravi’s press meet, Khusbu wrote, “Some are just hell bent to prove their DNA. Thank you for proving me right,” on her X (formerly Twitter) without naming anyone. The internet wondered if she’s talking about Ravi or someone else.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
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