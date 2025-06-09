Thug Life box office collection day 5: Kamal Haasan film shows no growth, collects 40 crore

Thug Life box office collection day 5: Expectations were high with what was going to be Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's first film in 38 years after Nayakan. The Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Thug Life was released in theatres on Thursday. However, the film has not met the expectations of many, as it received mixed reviews. The latest Sacnilk report states that Thug Life has seen a sharp dip in its first Monday, collecting just above ₹40 crore. (Also read: Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan film yet to surpass Indian 2, crosses ₹70 crore) Thug Life box office collection day 5: Kamal Haasan plays Shaktivel in the film.

Thug Life box office update

On Monday, Thug Life collected ₹3.11 crore as per early estimates. It is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far. Thug Life opened on Thursday with ₹ 15.5 crore, and was unable to show further growth in the next few days. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹40.01 crore. Most of its earnings are in place because of the Tamil version of the film.

The report also states that Thug Life had 17.21% Tamil Occupancy on Monday.

About Thug Life

Thug Life revolves around the decades-long story of a feared mafia kingpin who seeks revenge after betrayal. The film also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal and Rohit Saraf. The film released in theatres last week amid controversy over Kamal Haasan's comment that Kannada was born out of Tamil. He refused to apologise, and the film was not released in Karnataka.

Later, Kamal wrote an open letter to the KFCC, where he said, "My words were intended only to convey that we are all one and from the same family and not to diminish Kannada in any way. There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of the Kannada language.”