Trisha Krishnan makes nonchalant posts after police investigate bomb hoax at her Chennai home: ‘No one touches mommy's…’

Actor Trisha Krishnan’s house in Chennai received a second bomb threat in a span of six months. The Chennai police investigated and found it to be a hoax, as have many other similar threats made since 2025. As for the actor, she seemed unbothered, making nonchalant posts on social media. (Also Read: Internet finds new ‘meme template’ as cycling Vijay panics after fan throws petals at him; fans defend TVK chief)

Bomb hoax at Trisha Krishnan’s home

Trisha Krishnan made unbothered posts featuring her pet Izzy.

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In October 2025, the Chennai police received an email about a bomb threat at Trisha’s home, which turned out to be a hoax. The Tamil Nadu DGP control room recently received a similar threat claiming that the bombs had been planted at her home in Alwarpet, as well as the Bangladesh Deputy Consulate. According to NDTV, the Teynampet police carried out an intensive search operation with sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads. However, the threat was confirmed to be a hoax. In the recent past, Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s residences also received similar hoax threats. The perpetrators seem to have been targeting film and political personalities since 2025.

Trisha Krishnan makes nonchalant posts

Even as news broke and fans were worried for Trisha, she seemed unbothered by the second threat in six months. She took to Instagram Stories to show how she’s spending her day. One picture shows blueberries that she posted with a drooling emoji. She also posted with her pet Izzy and a veterinarian for World Pet Day. One picture of her pet shows it climbing up the stairs with the caption, “No one touches my mommy's bag. And she can't either unless she takes me along with it (devil emoji).” Trisha often posts pictures and videos of Izzy on her Instagram.

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Trisha Krishnan's nonchalant Instagram stories.

{{^usCountry}} Trisha Krishnan in the news {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trisha Krishnan in the news {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trisha last starred in the 2025 films Identity, Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly and Thug Life. She now has Vishwambhara, Karuppu and Ram lined up. However, more than her work, the actor has been in the news over rumours of her relationship with Vijay. The duo have been the talk of the town since she played a cameo in Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT in 2024, and they recreated a song from Ghilli. However, rumours intensified after they were spotted boarding a private flight the same year. Her birthday posts for him also drew attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trisha last starred in the 2025 films Identity, Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly and Thug Life. She now has Vishwambhara, Karuppu and Ram lined up. However, more than her work, the actor has been in the news over rumours of her relationship with Vijay. The duo have been the talk of the town since she played a cameo in Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT in 2024, and they recreated a song from Ghilli. However, rumours intensified after they were spotted boarding a private flight the same year. Her birthday posts for him also drew attention. {{/usCountry}}

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Things came to a head when Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce, and news broke in February this year. There were also allegations of an affair with an unnamed actress named in her petition. The duo seemed to confirm them when they attended a wedding reception in Chennai in matching outfits days after the news broke. Even those from the film industry, like R Parthiban and Samuthirakani, criticised them for their alleged relationship. Vijay will contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections via his TVK party.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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