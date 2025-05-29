Trisha Krishnan ‘ruined’ Sugar Baby, says Internet, after watching choreographer's moves to Thug Life song

One of the most contentious songs from Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life has to be Sugar Baby. The AR Rahman composition has faced criticism for everything from the song title to Trisha Krishnan’s dance and more. This only escalated once choreographer Roshini Nair posted a video of the rehearsal for the song on Instagram. (Also Read: ‘Are you okay Mani Ratnam?’: Internet reacts to director naming Thug Life song featuring Trisha Krishnan Sugar Baby) Trisha Krishnan's moves for Sugar Baby were criticised till they saw the choreographer dancing to it.

Trisha Krishnan’s rehearsal for Sugar Baby

Roshini posted a behind-the-scenes video of her and Trisha performing the hook step of Sugar Baby. Tagging choreographer Kruti Mahesh, she wrote, “Once in a lifetime experience!!! THUG LIFE!!! Choreographer @iamkrutimahesh.” The footage is juxtaposed with Trisha performing the hook step in the recently released lyrical video of the song.

Internet reacts

The comments section of the post was filled with people having a lot of feeling about how Trisha performed the hook step. One person wrote, ““Choreographer nailed it… Trisha hmmmm.” Another commented, “Its not a bad step, its Trisha who did bad.” One thought, “Choregrapher is dancing very gracefully. I don’t know what Trisha is doing.” A person even thought the choreographer should’ve been in the song, “The choreographer's facial expressions are superb. The song would have been better if she acted.”

Some even thought Trisha ‘ruined’ a fun step, with one Instagram user writing, “Seeing the song I thought what a stupid dance step. But seeing the choreographer do it. Now I realise that Trisha ruined a good step.” Another agreed, “Seeing the song I thought what a stupid dance step. But seeing the choreographer do it. Now I realise that Trisha ruined a good step.”

An Instagram user even felt seen by how others agreed with them, writing, “I thought I am the only one who thought trisha''s acting or dancing skills are not good..but looking at the comments it's clear that I am not wrong..But I still don't understand how she survived in film industry for so long and has huge fan following..May be purely bcz of script…” Another wrote, “I wonder how she managed to be in industry for so long without knowing acting and dance.”