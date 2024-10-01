Vanitha Vijaykumar gets down on one knee to propose to choreographer Robert; shares a save the date

Tamil actor Vanitha Vijaykumar is set to marry choreographer Robert soon, if her recent post is to be believed. She took to her Instagram stories to share the news, surprising everyone by posting a save the date. The couple looks happy in the picture she posted announcing the news. Here’s everything we know. (Also Read: Kenishaa Francis reacts to criticism for breaking NDA to talk about Jayam Ravi) Vanitha Vijaykumar will marry Robert this month. This will be her fourth marriage.

Vanitha’s save the date

Vanitha posted a picture of her down on one knee by a picturesque beach and proposing to Robert. The text on it reads, “Save the date. October 5th 2024. Vanitha Vijaykumar (heart emoji) Robert.” The couple look happy in the picture shared by Vanitha, with both of them dressed in white.

A screengrab of Vanitha Vijaykumar's Instagram stories.

Robert also shared a post on his Instagram stories that read, “VR. Big announcement. Oct 5 2024.”

A screengrab of Robert's Instagram stories.

History with Robert

Vanitha and Robert dated in early 2013, so this is not their first rodeo. They also worked together professionally when she produced a film directed by and starring Robert titled MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal in 2015. However, the couple called it splits in 2017 and went their separate ways. Her latest post suggests they found their way back to each other.

Her previous marriages

The marriage to Robert will be Vanitha’s fourth attempt at finding love. She was married to actor Akash from 2000 to 2005. The two were even embroiled in a custody battle for their son. In 2007, she married businessman Anand Jay Rajan and divorced him in 2012. In 2020, she married photographer Peter Paul. But he was already married and they parted ways after a few months.

Marriage on the cards

When Vanitha dated Robert in 2013, there were rumours that they had gotten married. She released a statement to the press that read, “I clarify that we are not married officially. We are good friends and both of our families are aware of our friendship. We are both planning to start a production venture together. Marriage is on the cards, but it will come the official way.” But they split before marrying.

About the couple

For the unversed, Vanitha is a well-known actor known for her roles in Tamil films and TV shows. She is the daughter of actor Vijaykumar and his second wife, actor Manjula. Her sisters Preetha and Sridevi are also actors. She also took part in the reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil. Interestingly, Robert was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil in a different season. He is a child actor who has appeared in numerous Tamil films as a dancer and played supporting roles.