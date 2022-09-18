Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu box office day 3 collection: Simbu’s film bounces back, earns 6 crore on first Saturday

Tamil film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, popularly referred to as VTK, has left a disappointing day 2 behind to register massive growth on its first Saturday. The film had opened strongly on Thursday but seen its earnings drop by over 50 percent on Friday. On Saturday, the third day of its release, it bounced back, earning just over ₹6 crore nett across India in all languages. Also read: Simbu on boycott trend in Indian cinema

Starring Silambarasan TR aka Simbu and Siddhi Idnani, the Gautham Vasudev Menon-directorial is a gangster drama. It released in theatres on September 15 to largely positive reviews. Its opening day collection of ₹8.35 crore was the highest in its lead actor Simbu’s career. However, it could manage only ₹4 crore on its second day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film saw a huge jump of around 60% to earn more than ₹6 crore on Saturday, taking its overall nett collection over the first three days to just under ₹19 crore. This means the film is on track to have a ₹25-crore+ opening weekend, a sizable figure for a film of this size. Over 90 percent of the film’s earnings have come from Tamil Nadu with the rest of the country’s contribution being nominal at best.

Sacnilk also reports that Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’s three-day overseas gross collection has been ₹2.5 crore, giving it a worldwide gross of just around ₹24 crore over its first three days.

Written by B. Jeyamohan and produced by Ishari K. Ganesh, the film also features Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav and Aangelina Abraham in supporting roles. VTK’s music has been composed by AR Rahman.

The film marks the second collaboration between its lead actor and director after last year’s hit Maanaadu. Speaking with Hindustan Times before the film’s release, Simbu had said, “I took a big risk with Maanaadu, and I was curious to see how audiences will accept it. It was after the film turned out to be successful, I earned the confidence to push myself to do something challenging. Gautham believed in my vision, and our mutual trust paved the way for VTK, which is a film that’s way out of my comfort zone.”

