Video surfaces of Vijay asking cadres to search for 9-year-old missing girl child before Karur stampede: ‘Please help’

At a rally held by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday by Vijay, a stampede broke out, killing 39 people and injuring 95 others. A video from the rally has surfaced online from before the stampede broke out, in which Vijay asks his cadres to look for a girl who went missing in the melee. Take a look. (Also Read: Vijay moves Madras High Court seeking independent inquiry into Karur stampede; TVK alleges conspiracy) TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay addresses a gathering before a stampede during a public event, in Karur on Saturday (TVK)

Vijay asks cadres to look for missing girl

In a video posted by PTI on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay is seen delivering a speech at the TVK rally atop a caravan while surrounded by a massive crowd. An ambulance is seen making its way through the crowd to help someone. A cadre soon interrupts his speech to tell him about the missing girl.

Vijay announces that a 9-year-old girl is missing, asking the crowd and his cadres to look for her over the mic. “Brothers, please find her. Her name is Ashmika. Police, sir, please help, sir,” he says. Vijay seems to have cut short his speech after that, thanking the crowd for coming and telling them victory is guaranteed for his party before stepping down.

Vijay moves High Court asking for independent inquiry

Vijay and TVK party moved the Madras High Court on Sunday, seeking an independent inquiry into the stampede, alleging a conspiracy. Live Law reported that the judge has accepted the urgent motion and that the case is likely to be taken up on Monday despite the court being closed for the week due to puja holidays. The report also mentioned that TVK alleged ‘conspiracies’ in connection with the incident and is hence seeking a suo motu probe by an independent agency.

This comes after TamiDeputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the Commission led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan would arrive in Karur later in the day to probe the stampede incident, according to PTI. He also put the onus on Vijay and the party for the safety of people who came to the rally.