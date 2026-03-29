Vijay announces former driver's son as MLA candidate ahead of Tamil Nadu elections; wipes his tears as he sobs
Actor and TVK chief Vijay announced his candidates for 234 constituencies ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, and his former driver's son was among them.
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay announced candidates for the MLA seats in 234 constituencies ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. One among them was his former driver and current PA, Rajendran’s son Sabarinathan. As father and son both broke down in the moment, the actor-politician wiped away the son’s tears.
Vijay offers ticket to former driver’s son
Rajendran worked as Vijay’s driver for a long time before he was appointed as his personal assistant. As his son, Sabarinathan, was announced as a candidate for the MLA seat in Virugambakkam, both the father and son broke down. Sabarinathan touched Vijay’s feet and hugged him in an emotional moment, before he began sobbing. As the actor-politician wiped his tears, Rajendran was seen getting teary-eyed.
Fans react to heartfelt moment
Videos of the moment soon began circulating on X (formerly Twitter), with people pointing out how he made his former driver’s son a politician. “Emotional moment on stage. @TVKVijayHQ gave seat to the son of his Driver Rajendran, who has been with him right from his first film! Loyalty can take you to places,” wrote one person, sharing the video.
Another offered context, writing “#ThalapathyVijay’s personal car driver, Rajendran, has been working with Vijay for over 30 years. His son, Sabarinathan, was part of Virugambakkam VMI and has been involved in several welfare activities since the early stages of the fan club itself.” Sabarinathan was also appointed District Secretary for the Virugambakkam constituency last year and has now been offered candidacy.
Vijay to transition to politics from films
When Vijay announced his entry into politics in February 2024 and the name of his party, many were surprised, given his thriving acting career. While Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT was initially thought to be his final film, the actor signed H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan one last time. The film was supposed to be released in theatres in January, but has yet to be certified by the CBFC. The makers even approached the court but received no relief.
On Sunday, Vijay announced that he would contest from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East in the upcoming TN elections. "It will be C Joseph Vijay," he announced for these two seats amid loud cheers from TVK cadres. "I have selected as candidates those who would stand with people," he said about his party's nominees. The TN elections will be held on April 23, and it remains to be seen if TVK will emerge victorious.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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