Vijay fined 1 lakh for challenging entry tax on his imported Rolls Royce car

The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Tamil actor Vijay for challenging entry tax on his Rolls Royce Ghost car imported from England. The court said that Vijay, being a reputed actor, should pay the tax promptly.

Dismissing the petition related to the import of the car from England in 2012, Justice SM Subramaniam also imposed a fine of ₹one lakh on the star, directing him to pay the amount to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Covid-19 Public Relief Fund within two weeks.

As per The News Minute report, Vijay had reportedly paid import duty on his Rolls Royce Ghost. However, he was denied the new registration number assigned to his vehicle as he avoided paying an entry tax for the vehicle.

In his petition, Vijay argued that extraordinary entry tax has been imposed on the vehicle.

This is Vijay's RollsRoyce Ghost that is making headlines today. Purchased in 2013 for over 8 cr, attracting entry tax of approx 1.6 cr, which the actor had challenged. He was chastised strongly by Madras HC for attempted tax evasion & asked to pay 1 lakh to TN CM covid fund. pic.twitter.com/hl3s0zUw9I — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 13, 2021





“The petitioner has imported a prestigious costly car from England. But unfortunately not paid entry tax as per the statutes. He filed a writ petition in order to avoid payment of entry tax for the car imported from England,” read the court’s order.

The order added that Vijay didn’t even mention his profession in the affidavit.

The court added that since Vijay is seen as a hero with a large fan base, he should understand the importance of the tax and taxation system.

Vijay is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Beast. The film’s title along with its first-look poster last month on the star’s birthday.

While Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music, Pooja Hegde has been signed as the leading lady. The project went on the floors earlier this year and the team even completed shooting the first schedule in Georgia.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Vijay plays a special agent in the movie. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year during the Pongal festival.

Director Nelson, who has teamed up with Vijay in Beast, rose to fame with his Tamil crime comedy Kolamavu Kokila, which featured Nayanthara in the role of a local drug peddler. He currently awaits the release of Tamil action comedy Doctor, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Tamil action-drama Master, in which he played a college professor with drinking problems. The film, which grossed over ₹200 crore at the box-office, saw him join hands with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time.

(With PTI inputs)

