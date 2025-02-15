Vijay gets Y-security with 8-person entourage due to threats ahead of political entry: Report

Tamil actor Vijay, who will soon enter politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been granted Y-security cover with an 8-person entourage. A Times Now report details how his security is being beefed up due to threats even before he contests in the 2026 elections. (Also Read: Rajinikanth's team issues statement after his fan suggests egging Vijay; degrades him: ‘Cinema is meant to unite people’) Actor and TVK chief Vijay's security has been beefed up after threats.(PTI)

Vijay gets Y-security

The report states that Vijay’s Y-security cover includes an 8-person entourage comprising two commandos and six police officials. The security blanket will be available only in Tamil Nadu. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given him security with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Personal Security Officer (PSO) protecting him around the clock. The security is due to threat assessments provided to the government by the Intelligence Bureau.

This comes after Vijay reportedly decided to strengthen TVK and his political career ahead of the 2026 elections in TN. He is also expected to lead a roadshow and reach out to the masses to explain his political ideologies. This will be his first time contesting elections after his party's announcement last year. While he has not spoken about leaving films, his 69th film, Jana Nayagan, is expected to be his last.

About Jana Nayagan

Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s 2024 film The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT). He will soon star in H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan with Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju as his co-stars. The film is rumoured to be a remake of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 hit Bhagavanth Kesari.

However, the makers have yet to announce anything more about the film, which also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Monisha Blessy, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music. Initially scheduled for release in October this year, it remains to be seen when it will hit screens.