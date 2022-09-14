Vikram attends wedding of his staff member’s son, who worked with him for 40 years. See pics

Actor Vikram recently attended the wedding of his housekeeping staff member Mary's son, Deepak. Several pictures of Vikram visiting the temple where the marriage took place on Monday have surfaced on social media. Mary has been working with the actor for over 40 years. Her son Deepak tied the knot with Varshini. Vikram took out time from his busy schedule and blessed the young couple with his presence. (Also Read | Cobra box office day 4 collection: Vikram’s film earns just ₹5 crore)

In the pictures, shared on Twitter, Vikram was seen making his way towards the venue along with several people. For the occasion, he was dressed in a silk shirt and vesti. In a photo, Vikram held a thread in his hands while a priest and other people stood near him. Vikram smiled at Deepak and Varshini while he was surrounded by others in the last photo.

".@chiyaan today attended the wedding of Deepak with Varshini and blessed the young couple. Deepak is the son of Mary, a member of the housekeeping section of #ChiyaanVikram's home for over 40 years. @proyuvraaj," tweeted PRO Vamsi Kaka sharing the photos.

In the comments section, fans commended Vikram’s good gesture. A fan said, “Nice dedication against dedicated lady (sic).” Another comment read, “Great gesture by a good actor. That’s how you pay back with some humanity gesture (sic).”

Vikram was recently seen in the Tamil film Cobra in dual roles. He plays a genius mathematician as well as an assassin and a hacker. A day after the film’s release, it was trimmed by 20 minutes following the feedback of the audience and critics. Cobra marked the first collaboration between director Ajay Gnanamuthu and Vikram. The film was produced on a massive budget and shot over a course of three years. It failed to click at the box-office.

Cobra also stars Srinidhi Shetty and former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan, who was seen playing an Interpol agent. Roshan Mathew, who was recently seen in Netflix film Darlings, played the antagonist. The film has music by AR Rahman.

Vikram has Mani Ratnam’s epic Ponniyin Selvan, based on the eponymous novel by Kalki, which will release on September 30. He is all set to join hands with filmmaker Pa. Ranjith for the first time next. It is tipped to be India’s biggest 3D action film.

