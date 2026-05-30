Vishal slams family of Pune Porsche accused for allegedly celebrating after bail: ‘You don’t deserve to rejoice’

He went on to add, "But KARMA is a b***h. Remember that. Wat goes around comes around. Not cursing u. But honestly u don’t deserve to rejoice even if your dad has managed to plug all the loopholes in your case. @Dev_Fadnavis sir. @narendramodi sir. Pls take a look at that video and let this not be a bad example to our society.”

Tamil actor Vishal has now given a strong reaction to the video of the family celebrating. Taking to X, he wrote, “U didn’t win an Olympic medal , nor did u pass your college exams with distinction nor did you even do the least thing on this earth to make your shameless #agarwal family proud. U idiot #vedantagarwal U killed two budding IT engineers coz of your drunken driving. The system might be corrupted. U might get bail for wat u did and committed. U can rejoice in the open with your shameless family owing to your flamboyant wealth and contacts in the society."

A viral video allegedly showed members of the accused Agarwal family in the 2024 Pune Porsche crash case celebrating after securing bail in the case, triggering widespread public outrage on social media. The Supreme Court in February granted bail to three accused in the Pune Porsche crash-linked evidence-tampering case, imposing strict conditions, including that they must not misuse their liberty. The case relates to a May 2024 incident in Pune, where two people were killed after a Porsche, allegedly driven rashly and negligently by a juvenile, rammed into them.

Clarification about the video In the footage, Agarwal can be seen dancing with relatives at what appears to be a restaurant gathering while guests cheer and clap. The video triggered major reactions online, including criticism from the family of the victims of the crash.

After widespread criticism on social media following the video's release on various news channels, the Agarwal family has issued a clarification, stating that the video has been taken out of context. In a press note accessed by HT, Vishal Agarwal, the father of the Pune Porsche crash accused, claimed that the video circulating online is from 2023, a year before the incident.

"The factual aspect concerning the alleged video is that the said video was shot on 2nd September 2023 regarding the event i.e. my 25th wedding anniversary which was celebrated in Goa," said Agarwal. He added that reports claiming that the family was celebrating his release from jail are "false and misconceived."

Reacting to the video, Suresh Koshta, father of one of the victims, Ashwini Koshta, criticised both the celebrations and the judicial process. "They are mocking common citizens," he told ANI, alleging that there was little fear of the law among the accused. "The Supreme Court should pass a judgment that instils fear of the law among people. If punishment awarded by the High Court is later overturned, it sends the wrong message," he added further.