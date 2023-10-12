Taylor Swift fans upset as singer cuts 'favourite' songs from Eras Tour film

American pop star Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film premiered at thirteen theatres Wednesday night. Thousands of watchers hailed the film's release. While those who had been to her concerts relived the majestical journey, those who did not, experienced the craze that the ‘singing goddess’ brings around. The singer has been able to get newcomers and superfans together at the edge of their seats, throughout the film, as they croon and move with the wonderous beats.

“You’re stuck with me, because I’m going to sit with you and watch this thing,” said the 33-year-old singer to the crowd at the packed premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” held at the sprawling Grove shopping complex.

‘The Eras Tour’ runs for a strong two hours and forty-eight minutes. The singer has been able to get newcomers and superfans together at the edge of their seats, throughout the film, as they croon and move with the wonderous beats.

The film includes 40 songs by the singer, along with a 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” “Our Song” and “You're On Your Own Kid,” as bonuses. Though it will definitely be making rounds with its earnings and its praise, some of the singer's fans are upset as their “favourite” songs did not make it into the film.

Some of the songs missing from the big screen are: “The Archer,” “Cardigan,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Long Live,” and “No Body No Crime.”

Fans took to various social media platforms to express their feelings over the cuts.

“cardigan??? long live??? the archer??? TAYLOR REALLY CUT THE FAN FAVOURITES FROM THE ERAS TOUR FILM,” wrote a fan on X (Formerly Twitter)

"both from evermore and The Archer MY FAVOURITE OF ALL TIMES

r u kidding me

bye," wrote another fan as they posted a picture of them blocking the artist on X.

“it’s the way i have specifically been looking forward to seeing this magical moment with the way the camera pans around her at the end of the catwalk during the archer and i won’t even get to relive this in the movie like i thought 😭😭😭😭😭,” added another.