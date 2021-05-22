Actor Ponnambalam thanks Chiranjeevi for donating 2 lakh for kidney transplant, watch video

Actor Ponnambalam, who has been battling with kidney-related issues over the last few months, has thanked Chiranjeevi for his kind gesture of donating ₹2 lakhs towards his kidney transplant surgery.

In a video, Ponnambalam thanked Chiranjeevi for helping him out in this dire situation.

“Chiranjeevi sir, ₹2 lakh you gave for my kidney transplant was extremely helpful. I will never forget your help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you,” Ponnambalam said in the video.

Throughout the pandemic, Chiranjeevi has been helping several people who have been in dire need. When he learnt that Ponnambalam had been seeking financial help for his medical expenses, Chiranjeevi came forward to support.

Popular for playing villain roles, Ponnambalam used to be a very familiar face in Tamil and Telugu cinema in the 1990s and early 2000s. He had worked with Chiranjeevi in two Telugu films – Gharana Mogudu and Mugguru Monagallu.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh says people are ‘writing different kinds of scripts’ giving her freedom to choose

Ponnambalam started his career as a stuntman and eventually went on to become an actor, popular for playing negative roles. He was also a contestant in the second season of Tamil Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan.





ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON