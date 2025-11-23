AICWA backs Divyabharathi in allegations against GOAT director Naresh Kuppili; calls for redressal committee

On November 19, actor Divyabharathi publicly shared a screenshot of the Telugu film GOAT’s director Naresh Kuppili referring to her as a ‘chilaka’ (meaning bird, but a misogynistic term when used for women). Now, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is calling for a safe workspace for women in the film industry and a safe system for redressal. (Also Read: Divyabharathi blasts director Naresh Kuppili for calling her ‘chilaka’, co-star Sudigali Sudheer for not speaking up) Divyabharathi called out Naresh Kuppili for referring to her as 'chilaka' on social media.

AICWA supports Divyabharathi

The AICWA began their note on X (formerly Twitter) detailing how Divyabharathi recently called out Naresh for making inappropriate remarks towards her. “In the Indian film industry—whether it is an actress, a model, or any woman working on a film set—such incidents must never be tolerated. Every woman deserves dignity and respect,” they wrote, adding, “Unfortunately, many such incidents occur but are often suppressed. AICWA deeply appreciates Divya Bharathi’s courage in raising her voice against this humiliation, and the entire AICWA team stands firmly with her in every step she takes.”

Need for a Women Redressal Committee

The AICWA mentioned that many in the film industry suffer similar experiences in silence out of fear of being blacklisted by influential groups. They put forth a demand for a Women Redressal Committee chaired by a retired female judge. They added, “The allegations raised by Divya once again highlight the urgent need for a transparent, independent, and trustworthy mechanism where women can seek justice without fear. Women are the dignity of every household, and no one should be allowed to disrespect them.” They also asked the National Commission for Women (NCW) to take cognisance of Divyabharathi’s case and initiate action against Naresh.

What happened

On November 17, Divyabharathi took to social media to highlight how director Naresh had made inappropriate remarks about her on set and on social media. She also called out her co-star, Sudigali Sudheer, for staying silent through it all. “Calling women “Chilaka” or any other term isn’t a harmless joke, it’s a reflection of deep-rooted misogyny. And this wasn’t a one-off incident; this director followed the same pattern on set too, repeatedly disrespecting women and honestly, betraying the very art he claims to create,” she wrote. The actor concluded her note by emphasising that respect is non-negotiable.