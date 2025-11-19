Divyabharathi blasts director Naresh Kuppili for calling her ‘chilaka’, co-star Sudigali Sudheer for not speaking up

Actor Divyabharathi took to social media on Wednesday to blast director Naresh Kuppili, who goes online by Naressh K Lee, for making misogynistic comments on her and her co-star Sudigali Sudheer for not speaking up in her support. The actor, who worked with both in the Telugu movie GOAT, lashed out at Naressh for calling her a misogynistic term. Here’s what happened. Divyabharathi revealed that Naresh Kuppili also made disrespectful comments on set.

Divyabharathi calls out Naresh Kuppili, Sudigali Sudheer for misogyny

Divyabharathi shared a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) of Naresh referring to her as ‘chilaka’ (literal meaning bird, but a misogynistic term to describe a woman) and as someone who deserves to be a ‘second lead actress’.

Sharing the screenshot, she wrote, “Calling women “Chilaka” or any other term isn’t a harmless joke, it’s a reflection of deep-rooted misogyny. And this wasn’t a one-off incident; this director followed the same pattern on set too, repeatedly disrespecting women and honestly, betraying the very art he claims to create.”

She also called out Sudheer for staying silent and allowing this treatment, writing, “What disappointed me most was seeing the hero stay silent, allowing this culture to survive one more day. I choose better…I choose workspaces where women aren’t targets for mockery, where every voice matters, and where respect is non-negotiable. This is not just a choice; it’s my standard as an artist and as a woman!”

Divyabharathi also shared her X post on her Instagram stories.

She ended her note by asking for workplace dignity in the hashtags. When some people in the comments claimed that Divyabharathi ‘always had issues’ with others, she responded, “I’ve worked repeatedly with the same team, actors and crews in Tamil cinema with zero conflicts. Only this one director crossed lines and made disrespectful comments. He chose to make it public, and I have every right to respond.” The actor also called out those defending his behaviour.

About Divyabharathi

Divyabharathi is a model who rose to fame with her debut Tamil film, Bachelor, in 2021, starring music composer and actor GV Prakash as her co-star. She also played a brief cameo in the 2024 hit Maharaja. This year, she starred in a Tamil film named Kingston with Prakash. GOAT marks her debut in Telugu. She also has a Tamil film titled Madhil Mel Kaadha and a JioHotstar web series titled Lingam lined up.