Aishwarya Rai has always been under a microscope, says Vikram: ‘It must be so scary being who you are’

Actor Vikram has heaped praises on his Ponniyin Selvan: 1 co-star Aishwarya Rai, and said that she has been 'under a microscope' adding that it's 'so very difficult being her'. During a press conference for the promotions of their film, Vikram also recalled an incident when Aishwarya tripped and stumbled making him feel she would 'fall on her face'. He also told Aishwarya that it 'must bee so scary being who you are'. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai poses with Ponniyin Selvan co-stars in shuttle bus at Delhi airport)

Vikram said, “She has always stolen everyone’s heart. Every time there have been many women, who have been queens, Aish (Aishwarya) has always been symbolic of that picture of perfection we look up to. I have seen her films, I've watched her and I think it wasn't just about beauty, it was what she stood for. I've always felt she has been under a microscope. It's so very difficult being her. She is constantly being watched, constantly needs to be perfect, and let me tell you, she has done it in style.”

Recalling the first time he saw her, Vikram said, "The first time I saw her she hadn't even gotten the title yet, I was in the crowd. As she got in, the cloth got caught in her leg and she stumbled and I thought she's gonna fall on her face. She stumbled, she did a couple of missteps, she gathered her poise came back and did the routine whatever she was supposed to do. It struck me this person is going places. I sense that in her, the confidence, the poise, the grace. Anywhere you go, even in Chennai, in south India, even today there will be jewellery stores and saree stores with her picture."

He also spoke about working with Aishwarya, "I got to work with her, I saw the other side where she is professional. It's three films with her actually. I like the way that she puts into her character, it's very difficult. This one is even more difficult now she's a mother, needs to spend time at home, needs to give Abhishek his time, get her lines straight...and she is still under the microscope. It's such a scary place. They always say where it's lonely at the top it's very scary. Aish it must be so scary being who you are...All our fans keep saying it’s so nice to see you as a pair, but the only thing is, I never get her (Aishwarya) in the movies. They knock me off.”

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan stars Aishwarya, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi. Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. Vikram will portray the role of Aditya Karikalan.

Ponniyin Selvan is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name. The film marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya and Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON