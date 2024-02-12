Aishwarya Rajinikanth says Why This Kolavari Di’s success overshadowed her film 3

Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth spoke about her 2012 directorial 3 in a recent interview. Starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, the song Why This Kolavari Di from the film, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was a massive hit. In an interview with Rednool, Aishwarya says that while the song went viral, it also affected her film’s overall success. (Also Read: Lal Salaam box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth's film likely to earn ₹3 crore) Aishwarya Rajinikanth had directed the 2012 film 3

About 3

In 2011, Why This Kolavari Di? leaked online and immediately became viral globally. It raked in millions of views with people taken by the quirky song. “We weren't prepared, and it was a huge shock. Kolaveri Di just happened in our lives. It (the song’s success) put pressure on the film. More than a surprise, it was a shock for me,” Aishwarya told Rednool, adding, “I was trying to tell a different story, but the song swallowed and overshadowed the film. It was very difficult for me. It was a serious film. Not many spoke about the film when it was released.”

About the song

Anirudh’s Why This Kolavari Di? was a chartbuster and garnered fans across the globe. The lyrics of the number were in Tanglish (a mix of Tamil and English), they were easy to follow and understand. Dhanush lent his vocals for the number, making it all the more successful. Talking about the song that made Anirudh and Dhanush household names, Aishwarya said, “The song did not help the movie. I am happy if it had helped anyone’s individual career.”

Aishwarya’s new film

Aishwarya returned to direction with Lal Salaam, starring Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in the lead roles. The sports drama also stars Kapil Dev in a special cameo and was released on February 9. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The soundtrack for the film has been composed by AR Rahman with numbers like Jalali received well.

