Akhanda 2 release: Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer to finally hit theatres on this date, confirm makers after postponement

Akhanda 2 finally has a release date! The Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer which was postponed hours before its release on December 5 will now release on December 12! The makers, 14 Reels Plus, announced the new date on their official X account on Tuesday night. Nandamuri Balakrishna stars in Akhanda 2, sequel to his 2021 blockbuster Akhanda.

Akhanda 2 to release a week after delay

Sharing a new poster of the film, the makers wrote in the caption: "All set for the Divine Destruction at the box office 🔥

Feel the MASSive power of #Akhanda2 in theatres from 𝐃𝐄𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝟏𝟐 with grand premieres on December 11th 💥🔱

BOOKINGS OPEN SOON!"

The premiere of the film will take place on December 11, a day before its release.

About the postponement

Last Thursday, the makers shocked fans hours before release and revealed that the film will not release as per schedule. Taking to their X account, distributor 14 Reels Plus apologised to fans but gave specific reasons for the postponement. The post began, “We've tried our absolute best to bring #Akhanda2 to the big screens, but despite our tireless efforts, sometimes, the most unexpected things happen, and unfortunately, this is that time. We sincerely apologize to all the fans and cinema lovers across the world who have been eagerly waiting for the film with so much anticipation.”

It went on to add, “We are forever grateful to our dearest 'God of Masses' #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu and #BoyapatiSreenu Garu for standing by us during this challenging moment. AKHANDA-2 WILL HIT THE BULLSEYE WHENEVER IT ARRIVES…COMING VERY SOON WITH A NEW DATE.”

Even as the makers did not reveal the reason for the postponement, an ongoing court case might be the issue here. Eros International Media Limited approached the Madras High Court regarding the pending arbitration money that 14 Reels Entertainment Private Limited has owed them for 11 years, amounting to ₹28 crore plus interest. It is believed that the clearance was given a day ago.

About Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu. Apart from Balakrishna, the film also stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinishetty, and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Thaman S, received a positive response from fans.