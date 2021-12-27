Akhil Akkineni shares beefed up look foAkhil Akkineni shares beefed up look for new film Agent, says ‘there’s a storm is

Actor Akhil Akkineni on Monday teased fans with his beefed-up look from upcoming Telugu film, Agent. Hailing his transformation, several fans in the comments section replied with fire emojis.

Akhil took to Instagram to share his transformation picture with the caption: “There is a storm coming. I can feel it (sic).”

Rana Daggubati replied to Akhil’s post with a fire emoji.

Akhil looks extremely beefed up in the picture. Earlier this year in July, Akhil shared a picture from his transformation process. “365 days back, I was challenged by @DirSurender to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously throughout this film. I promise you that (sic).” Akhil had tweeted.

365 days back, I was challenged by @DirSurender to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously through out this film. I promise you that. @AnilSunkara1 @MusicThaman @VamsiVakkantham @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl #AgentLoading pic.twitter.com/A29fyy8rTU — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) July 12, 2021

Agent, which marks the maiden collaboration of Akhil and director Surender Reddy, went on floors in June. This director-writer duo has previously worked together on blockbusters such as Kick and Race Gurram.

The film is a spy thriller. It also stars Malayalam star Mammooty in a key role along with Sakshi Vaidya. The film has story written by Vakkantham Vamsi and is being bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

Agent was originally scheduled to release in cinemas in Dec 2021; however, it’s release has been postponed due to the pandemic situation. The makers are yet to announce the new release date.

Akhil was recently seen in Telugu romantic comedy, Most Eligible Bachelor, which was directed by Bhaskar. The film was a box-office hit and saw Akhil play an NRI while Pooja was seen as a stand-up comedian. The film also starred Pooja Hegde.

Also read: Akhil Akkineni stuns with his bulked up look for Agent, fan says 'that’s really a huge transformation'. See pic

Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, Most Eligible Bachelor had music by Gopi Sundar. In March this year, Akhil suffered an injury while shooting for this project. He was out of action for a week. Akhil suffered an injury on his right elbow while filming a comedy action sequence.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON