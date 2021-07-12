Akhil Akkineni stuns with his bulked up look for Agent, fan says 'that’s really a huge transformation'. See pic

Actor Akhil Akkineni on Monday took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his transformed physique for his upcoming Telugu film Agent. Hailing his transformation, fans said his hard work won't fail.

Akhil revealed that it took him exactly one year to complete his transformation.

“365 days back, I was challenged by @DirSurender to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously throughout this film. I promise you that (sic).”

His fans were full of praise for the actor. One fan complimented him and wrote: "Well !! That’s really a huge transformation. Good luck to your movie." Another said: "Nee hardwork ki nee dedication ki box office baddalu ippovali esari (So much hardwork, so much dedication will not go waste at the box office)."

365 days back, I was challenged by @DirSurender to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously through out this film. I promise you that. @AnilSunkara1 @MusicThaman @VamsiVakkantham @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl #AgentLoading pic.twitter.com/A29fyy8rTU — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) July 12, 2021

Well !! That’s really a huge transformation 🔥👌🏻. Good luck to your movie @AkhilAkkineni8 — dileepkumar (@dileepkattaa) July 12, 2021

Nee hardwork ki nee dedication ki 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏 box office baddalu ippovali esari

🔥 — Akkineni abhi ❄ (@Akkineniabhi2) July 12, 2021

Agent, which marks the maiden collaboration of Akhil Akkineni and director Surender Reddy, went on the floors on Monday.

Akhil, meanwhile, awaits the release of his upcoming Telugu romantic comedy, Most Eligible Bachelor, which has been directed by Bhaskar. The film will see Akhil play an NRI while Pooja Hegde will be seen as a stand-up comedian.

Akhil Akkineni at the start of his transformation process a year back.

Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, Most Eligible Bachelor has music by Gopi Sundar. Last March, Akhil suffered an injury while shooting for this project. He was out of action for a week. Akhil suffered an injury to his right elbow while filming a comedy action sequence.

Director Surender Reddy, whose last release was Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is all set to join hands with actor Pawan Kalyan for a new project, as per latest reports. Apparently, Pawan Kalyan has given his nod in principle to star in an out-and-out commercial entertainer which will be helmed by Surender.

This project will have a story and screenplay by Vakkantham Vamsi, a very popular collaborator with Surender, and the duo have worked together in several projects including Kick and Kick 2 in the past. This yet-untitled film will be produced by SRT Entertainments and will go on the floors in 2022.

