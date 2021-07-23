Allu Arjun visits sets of cousin Varun Tej's boxing-based drama Ghani, says he's 'killing it with his new avatar'

Actor Allu Arjun on Friday visited the sets of upcoming Telugu boxing-based drama Ghani, which stars Varun Tej in the lead. Sharing a picture from the sets, Arjun said that Varun is killing it in his avatar.

In Ghani, Varun Tej plays a boxer. Being directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati, the film is being bankrolled by Allu Aravind along with Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda. The film will mark the Telugu debut of Saiee Manjrekar and it also stars Suniel Shetty and Upendra.

“In the sets of #Ghani . My best wishes to my brother @varunkonidela7 . He’s Killing it with his new avatar. And my best wishes to director Kiran garu and the entire team . My love & wishes to both the new producers (sic),” Allu Arjun wrote.

In the sets of #Ghani . My best wishes to my brother @varunkonidela7 . He’s Killing it with his new avatar 🥊 . And my best wishes to director Kiran garu and the entire team . My love & wishes to both the new producers . pic.twitter.com/04UTVAWG1t — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 23, 2021

In the picture that Arjun shared, his brother Allu Bobby can also be seen seated next to him.

Recently, Varun shared a glimpse into his beefed-up physique for the project.

Talking about the film, Varun had told Hindustan Times: “I will work closely with a trainer from Mumbai to shed weight. My boxing trainer will be flown in from Los Angeles. I’ve played different characters so far but this is the first time I’ll be required to change myself physically for the sake of a character. It’s going to be a very exciting project and we plan to mount it on a large scale.”

After being praised for playing a negative role in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Varun is eagerly looking forward to the reaction of the audience as he gears up to play a boxer.

Varun said he sees this as another opportunity to experiment. That’s why he had no qualms playing a negative character.





