Anushka Shetty completes 16 years in movies, shares poster of first film Super. See pic

Actor Anushka Shetty on Thursday took to Instagram to thank all the film teams she’s been associated with in her career as she clocks 16 years in the industry. She also remembered the release of her maiden Telugu film, Super.

In 16 years, Anushka has worked in over 50 films across Telugu and Tamil languages. Some of her best films include Arundhati, Baahubali franchise, Vedam, Deiva Thirumagal and Size Zero among others.

Sharing a poster of her first film Super, a heist thriller, Anushka Shetty wrote: “Congratulations to all of us and a big thank u to Annapurna studios, Supri, Nagarjuna garu, Puri Jaganath garu, Sonu, Sachin (makeup & hair) and the entire team for standing by me, believing in me and each & every film team that I have worked for supporting me be the best of me in these 16 years (sic).”

Anushka was last seen in bilingual thriller Nishabdam, which also stars R Madhavan, Anjali and Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in crucial roles.

In Nishabdam, which skipped theatres and released directly on Amazon Prime last year, Anushka played a deaf and mute character while Madhavan played her husband. The film revolved around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to find the killer. The entire film was shot in Seattle, USA.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan poses with all his four kids, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh, for first time in Eid special pic

Originally shot in Tamil and Telugu, the makers also released Nishabdam in English, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film was titled Silence in English and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Anushka may soon join hands with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for a yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Rumoured to be a sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, the film might also star Simbu in the lead.

ott:10