Baby John box office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan film fails to beat Vijay's Theri, remake opens at 12 crore

Baby John box office collection day 1

Baby John had a decent opening day at the box office, having released on a holiday. The report adds that Baby John collected ₹ 12.5 crore as per early estimates. The film had 24.53 percent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see how the film performs on its extended opening weekend with the holiday season starting today.

However, Baby John has failed to cross the opening day box office collection of Theri. As per India Today, the film's opening day collection stand at ₹13.1 crore based on its release only in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, it is Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 which is still giving a tough competition to Baby John even in its third week. Pushpa 2 collected ₹ 20.7 crore.

More details

Baby John is an action thriller directed by Kalees and produced by Jawan-fame Atlee. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, with Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The film starts off on a very choppy note, and there’s no soul for about 40 minutes. There’s no sense of direction, and the cute girl bossing around her dad has no effect. Atlee, who has earlier delivered Jawan as a director and Theri as well, is responsible for the story here. The hero playing a double role seems to be his favourite. He did the same with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Oh, another thing he loves is the pigeons. He loves using them to create a flutter, literally. Copy pasted from Jawan here. There's also a social message thrown in for good measure. But it amounts to a mish-mash.