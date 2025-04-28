‘Celebrating 10 years of epicness’: SS Rajamouli, Prabhas' Baahubali to re-release in theatres on this date

Baahubali makers announce re-release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus

The producer of the film, Shobu Yarlagadda, took to Instagram and, sharing a poster featuring Kattappa (Sathyaraj) killing Baahubali (Prabhas), announced the grand re-release of the film to celebrate “10 years of epicness.” He wrote, “And on this special day, I am thrilled to inform you all that we are planning an Indian and international re-release of @BaahubaliMovie in October this year. It won’t just be a re-release; it will be a year of celebration for our beloved fans! Expect nostalgia, new reveals, and a few epic surprises along the way. Stay tuned! #ReliveTheEpic! #BaahubaliReturns.”

The exact release date in October is yet to be finalised. However, the mere announcement has left fans thrilled. One of the comments read: “10 years already!” Another wrote: “Wow, bestest!” A third commented: “When I saw this post, I was actually rewatching Baahubali 2 on Netflix and remembering the thunderous experience I had watching Baahubali in the theatre. Best wishes for the re-release, sir.”

About Baahubali

The epic period action film was co-written and directed by S. S. Rajamouli, and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works. Featuring Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar, the film earned ₹650 crore worldwide at the box office, emerging as a blockbuster.

The sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, was an even bigger blockbuster, making history at the box office by earning ₹1788.06 crore worldwide and ₹1030.42 crore at the domestic box office. The film follows the story of Sivudu, a daring young man who embarks on a journey to help his love, Avantika, rescue Devasena—the former queen of Mahishmati—who has been imprisoned under the ruthless reign of King Bhallaladeva. The epic saga reaches its conclusion in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was released in 2017.