‘Celebrating 10 years of epicness’: SS Rajamouli, Prabhas' Baahubali to re-release in theatres on this date

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 28, 2025 05:05 PM IST

Fans expressed excitement as SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' Baahubali makers announced the film's re-release. 

Nearly a decade after it first stormed the box office, the makers of Baahubali have announced the re-release of the film on the big screen. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus will once again grace theatres, giving fans an opportunity to experience the grand saga the way it was meant to be seen — larger than life. (Also Read: Why Prabhas is India's most bankable star: With films worth 1700 crore lined up, he pips Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Rajinikanth)

Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali to return to theatres in October.
Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali to return to theatres in October.

Baahubali makers announce re-release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus

The producer of the film, Shobu Yarlagadda, took to Instagram and, sharing a poster featuring Kattappa (Sathyaraj) killing Baahubali (Prabhas), announced the grand re-release of the film to celebrate “10 years of epicness.” He wrote, “And on this special day, I am thrilled to inform you all that we are planning an Indian and international re-release of @BaahubaliMovie in October this year. It won’t just be a re-release; it will be a year of celebration for our beloved fans! Expect nostalgia, new reveals, and a few epic surprises along the way. Stay tuned! #ReliveTheEpic! #BaahubaliReturns.”

The exact release date in October is yet to be finalised. However, the mere announcement has left fans thrilled. One of the comments read: “10 years already!” Another wrote: “Wow, bestest!” A third commented: “When I saw this post, I was actually rewatching Baahubali 2 on Netflix and remembering the thunderous experience I had watching Baahubali in the theatre. Best wishes for the re-release, sir.”

About Baahubali

The epic period action film was co-written and directed by S. S. Rajamouli, and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works. Featuring Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar, the film earned 650 crore worldwide at the box office, emerging as a blockbuster.

The sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, was an even bigger blockbuster, making history at the box office by earning 1788.06 crore worldwide and 1030.42 crore at the domestic box office. The film follows the story of Sivudu, a daring young man who embarks on a journey to help his love, Avantika, rescue Devasena—the former queen of Mahishmati—who has been imprisoned under the ruthless reign of King Bhallaladeva. The epic saga reaches its conclusion in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was released in 2017.

