SS Rajamouli confirms Nani will ‘definitely be a part’ of his dream project Mahabharata

ByRitika Kumar
Apr 28, 2025 02:32 PM IST

Director SS Rajamouli has confirmed actor Nani's participation in his long-awaited Mahabharata project, creating excitement among fans. 

Director SS Rajamouli has shared a big update regarding his epic project Mahabharata at a recent event. Rajamouli has been talking about his dream project for sometime now, however, there hasn't been any official announcement about it yet. For the first time now, Rajamouli has confirmed that actor Nani will be a part of the films.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has created a buzz after confirming Nani for his epic project Mahabharata
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has created a buzz after confirming Nani for his epic project Mahabharata

(Also read: SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer RRR gets shoutout from Oscars' Academy in Stunt Design category announcement)

During a recent pre-release event of Hit: The Third Case in Hyderabad, anchor Suman Kanakala, wanted to clarify about a rumour heard about the Mahabharata project from Rajamouli himself. She asked if it is true that he has finalised Nani for a role, to which Rajamouli replied, “All I can say is that Nani is definitely a part of it.”

Rajamouli wanting to make Mahabharata into a 10-part franchise

Rajamouli has harboured the dream of bringing Mahabharata to the big screen for some time now. During the promotions of his last film RRR, the director said that he would give his own spin to the original epic and will come to the casting part only after finishing writing the script.

When asked about his long-time dream of adapting Mahabharat, which was a 266-episode show on television, into a film, Rajamouli had said, “If I get to the point of making Mahabharat, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharat that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film."

Would Ram Charan and Jr NTR be a part of it?

In an earlier interview with India TV, Ram Charan had asked Rajamouli about Mahabharata. "The characters that I write for my Mahabharata will not be the same as you have seen or read before. I will tell Mahabharata in my own way. Mahabharata (story) will be the same, but the characters will be enhanced and the inter-relationships between the characters will be added,” SS Rajamouli had said.

Speaking on whether he will cast Ram Charan and Jr NTR for the movie, the director said, “I know people have made lists of who should play who in the project. But I will decide my characters only after I write my version of Mahabharata.”

