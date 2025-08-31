Chiranjeevi honours mother-in-law Allu Kanakaratnam’s last wish by donating her eyes; fans hail kind gesture

Telugu stars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are currently grieving the death of their grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, who died on Saturday (August 30) at the age of 94. Actor Chiranjeevi, during a live speech following his mother-in-law's death, spoke about honouring her last wish by facilitating the donation of her eyes. Chiranjeevi recalled having a conversation with his mother-in-law about donating her eyes.

Chiranjeevi reveals donating his mother-in-law's eyes

During his speech, Chiranjeevi said, "I was the first one to reach the residence of Allu Aravind after I heard the news. Allu Aravind was on his way from Bengaluru. I asked if he was ready to donate his mother’s eyes and he immediately said yes."

He added, "My mother, my mother-in-law and I had a conversation in the past. I asked if she was ready to donate her eyes after death. She immediately replied yes. I remembered this past conversation and called My Blood Bank to arrange the donation of her eyes. The process was completed today."

The internet praised the family’s decision to donate Allu Kanakaratnam's eyes. One of the comments read, "Appreciate Allu Aravind and family for having a big & brave heart to take that decision in the nick of the moment." Another said, "Great gesture… it shows how much Mega Star Chiranjeevi contributes towards society. Huge respect, sir. Such initiatives are very much needed… Respects to Allu Kanakaratnamma." A third user wrote, "Nice gesture by the family."

Allu Kanakaratnam's death

Allu Arjun's paternal and Ram Charan's maternal grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, died at 94 due to age-related ailments. Chiranjeevi confirmed the news on X in an emotional note which read, "Our mother-in-law... The demise of Kanakaratnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti."

Several videos from the last rites of Allu Kanakaratnam surfaced on the internet. In one of the paparazzi videos, Allu Arjun, his son Allu Ayaan, and Chiranjeevi were seen as pallbearers along with other men from the family. While Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi were at the front, Ram Charan was at the other end.