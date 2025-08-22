Ram Charan touches Chiranjeevi's feet, has the sweetest wish on his birthday: ‘At 70, you are growing younger at heart’

Chiranjeevi celebrated his 70th birthday surrounded by his family members. His son and actor Ram Charan has now taken to his Instagram account to share an adorable video from the birthday celebration. In the video, the actor was seen touching Chiranjeevi's feet to take his blessings. Chiranjeevi gave him a tight hug. (Also read: Upasana Koindela reveals the love test she made Ram Charan go through: ‘We had people banging on our doors’) Ram Charan shared a video from Chiranjeevi's birthday celebrations.

Ram Charan celebrates Chiranjeevi's birthday

In the video, Chiranjeevi was seen standing in the midst of family members as he cut two birthday cakes. Ram stepped beside him and touched his feet. The actor then fed him cake with a spoon and the two shared a tight hug, making it a memorable moment.

In the caption, Ram wrote, “Today is not just your birthday NANA, it’s a celebration of the incredible man you are. My hero, my guide, my inspiration. Every success I’ve had, every value I carry, comes from you.”

‘Thank you for being the best father’

He continued, “At 70, you are growing younger at heart and more inspiring than ever. I pray for your health, happiness, and countless beautiful years ahead. Thank you for being the best father anyone could ever wish for. Happy Birthday ❤️ @chiranjeevikonidela.”

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday on 22 August, a special glimpse from his upcoming film Vishwambhara was released by the makers. The ‘mega blast glimpse’ featured a little girl asking the truth about what happened in Vishwambhara. Chiranjeevi is shown as the hero, slashing through enemies and emerging triumphant.

Vishwambhara is a socio-fantasy film that stars Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles. It is directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations.

Ram was last seen in Game Changer, which underperformed at the box office. He will be seen next in the sports drama Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film will also star Janhvi Kapoor.