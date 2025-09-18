Deepika Padukone won't star in Kalki 2898 AD sequel, producers announce with salty post: ‘This film deserves commitment’

Production house Vyjayanthi Movies has made a sad announcement for Deepika Padukone fans. She will not be a part of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Deepika Padukone plays a pregnant woman in Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone removed from Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Taking to Twitter, they wrote, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways.

The tweet also seemed a little too salty, as if accusing Deepika of not promising full commitment to the role. "Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."

Kalki 2898 AD starred Deepika alongside lead actor Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Deepika had a pivotal role in the movie and was expected to star in the sequel too.

Reactions from internet

The post was bombarded with confused reactions from fans. “Nag Ashwin should be ready to face the music from Deepika fans," wrote a person. “I don't think it's the effect of Prabhas/Spirit , it might be something else,” guessed someone else.

A few months ago, Deepika also walked out of co-star Prabhas' Spirit, citing similar issues. Deepika was earlier in talks to star in the upcoming action film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, after her reported exit from the project, speculation arose that she had demanded an 8-hour workday, a share in the film’s profits, and requested not to deliver her dialogues in Telugu—conditions which allegedly did not sit well with the filmmaker. She was later replaced by Triptii Dimri.

Fans are also suggesting alternative actors for Deepika's role. “Cast Keerthy Suresh as Sumathi @nagashwin7. We have best talent and perfect fit for the role !!!! 🤍.” “Lokah movie's @kalyanipriyan,” recommended another. A person said, "Glad she isn't part of this franchise..… Literally there was no emotion in all the scenes she acted in… Even Mrunal Thakur has better expressions for the few minutes she was on the screen."