Desingh Periyasamy refutes reports about working with Rajinikanth in his next
Rajinikanth was recently felicitated with Dadasaheb Phalke award.
tamil cinema

Desingh Periyasamy refutes reports about working with Rajinikanth in his next

  • Tamil filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy is not working with Rajinikanth in his next project. The director took to Twitter to clear the air.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAY 05, 2021 07:53 PM IST

Filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy has clarified rumours about his next project in which he’s said to join hands with actor Rajinikanth. He said these reports are not true and that he will update about his next project soon.

Multiple news reports claimed that Desingh will team up with Rajinikanth next. However, the filmmaker refuted them.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “The news which is spreading about my next film is not true. Will update u soon. Thanks for the love and support. Stay safe and take care (sic).”

Desingh rose to fame with Tamil con thriller Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which starred Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma in the lead.

A few months after the film’s release last year, Rajinikanth watched and appreciated the film. His call with director Desingh had leaked online.

“Soooperrrr...excellent....hahahaha... really I have taken back...congratulations....periya future irukku ungalukku” kaalaila irunthu ithu mattum thaan kettuttu irukku kaathula...paranthukittu irukken....kadavulukku nanri. Thanks to everyone who all waited for this day,” Desingh had tweeted.

While the filmmaker didn’t reveal that it was a call from Rajinikanth, fans were quick to conclude it was indeed the veteran star.

Following Desingh’s tweet, the phone conversation between the filmmaker and Rajinikanth got leaked on Twitter.

Also read: Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha makes dosa for her father, he calls it 'most unforgettable dosa ever'

During the conversation, Rajinikanth apologized for watching the film so late. He also said that he was totally taken aback by the movie. He said Desingh has a bright future in the industry.

The film features Dulquer Salmaan and Rakshan as a duo who con people for a living. When they get conned by two women – played by Ritu Varma and Niranjani – they vow to take revenge. The film also featured filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon in a cameo.



