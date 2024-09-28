Devara Part 1 box office collection day 1: Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan's film performs very well, opens at 77 cr in India

Devara Part 1 box office collection day 1: The Koratala Siva film opened with good numbers in Indian theatres. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted over ₹70 crore on Friday. It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. (Also Read | Devara Part 1 review: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's film doesn't live up to the legend it spins) Devara Part 1 box office collection day 1: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the film.

Devara Part 1 Indian box office

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹77 crore [Telugu: ₹68.6 crore; Hindi: ₹7 crore; Kannada: ₹30 lakh; Tamil: ₹80 lakh; Malayalam: ₹30 lakh]. Devara Part 1 had an overall 79.56% Telugu occupancy on Friday.

Devara Part 1 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Jr NTR’s performance and Koratala’s writing falls short when it comes to Vara, especially when compared to Devara. The actor makes it work even if the director doesn’t fully put his mind into filling loopholes with the titular character. Particularly in the song Ayudha Pooja and a penultimate scene at a wedding. But he falls short when playing the son because his wide-eyed act feels unconvincing. Saif is decent as Bhaira, with his brooding face and body language doing most of the work. But his character, too, needs gravitas to be considered a formidable foe to Devara. Unfortunately, Janhvi’s big debut in Telugu is more a whimper than a bang."

About Devara Part 1

The film stars Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux.

Saif Ali Khan portrays Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character. The film released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.