Devara Twitter reactions: Fans call Jr NTR's movie the ‘next South Indian blockbuster’; others are less impressed

Jr NTR's Devara is finally out in theatres and brewing up quite a storm. The movie, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, was released on Friday to exhilarated reactions from fans. Many of them took to social media to share their reviews of the movie and they are mostly positive. Devara Twitter reactions: Jr NTR's Devara is getting mostly positive reactions.

Positive feedback

Film critic Courtney Howard wrote in a tweet, “#Devara is an explosive, exhilarating & flat-out terrific adrenaline rush. It Goes Hard, bringing together giant-scale ferocity, pulse-quickening stakes & brawling action. Dance & fight choreography are propulsive. N.T. Rama Rao Jr. brings the fire & charisma. FUN STUFF!”

Another Twitter review read, “#Devara delivers solid mass moments, with @tarak9999’s intensity and @anirudhofficial score standing out. Koratala Siva knows how to keep the energy high, but I couldn’t help but feel there was room for deeper character exploration. The last few minutes, setting up the sequel, felt a bit underwhelming. Overall, it’s better than decent but falls short of being truly great. Still, with its high points and strong performances combined with terrific score , it’s a watch that keeps you engaged and entertained. Just finished watching #Devara and I’m blown away! 🤯 The visuals, the action, the performances... everything is top-notch. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️”

A fan wrote, “#JrNTR absolutely delivers a powerhouse performance. This is shaping up to be the next big South Indian blockbuster, right up there with Baahubali. Can’t wait to see it again!”

A few negative ones too

A fan commented, “First half >>> second half, the second half feels a bit dull until the pre-climax, and the twist in the climax is disappointing 😑😐😑 #Devara But #NTR & #Anirudh are at their peak performance."

Another person was less impressed. “#Devara is Disappointing. We were excited for this magnum opus after hearing the songs and seeing the release trailer, but it did not live up to our expectations in terms of story or visual effects. Anirudh is one of the few people who did their job from the start. Siva Koratala's subtle writing strains the patience. NTR's outstanding performance is wasted. We are not sure why Jahnavi Kapoor was taken into this film. For those who were hoping for something exceptional, Devara is a huge disappointment overall,” they wrote.

Another disappointed viewer noted, "#Devara - 1.75/5 - Koratala's Another Acharya. Devara is nothing more than Koratala Siva garu's careless story-telling. The conflict in the film is weak, the dynamics are poor, and the twist is predictable. The cinematography is okayish, and the much-hyped shark sequence becomes a joke. Though Saif's character is strong, the arc is weak, and Janhvi Kapoor's screen time is restricted to songs, NTR is good. You can watch it once for the Aayudha Pooja song, which is worth seeing on a large screen for NTR's fantastic dance. The rest can be easily avoided.

About Devara

In this film by Koratala Siva, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. Saif Ali Khan portrays Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by NTR's character. Janhvi plays his love interest.

It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it. The film released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.