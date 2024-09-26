Devara Part 1 is all ‘me and me’, says Jr NTR after sharing the screen with Ram Charan for RRR

Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, will be released in theatres on September 27. The film will be screened at the Beyond Fest in Los Angeles on September 26 and Jr NTR is in the US to attend the screening. While talking about the film, the actor mentioned how Devara: Part 1 is all about him after sharing the screen in his previous project. (Also Read: Jr NTR said he ‘prayed’ Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter Raha) Jr NTR will soon be seen in Devara: Part 1, he was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan.

Jr NTR on Devara: Part 1

In a clip shared by Gulte, the host mentions how Jr NTR shared the screen with Ram Charan in their previous film, SS Rajamouli’s RRR. “It’s a doubleheader with you and Ram Charan, but Devara is all you,” mentions the host as Jr NTR replies, “It’s me and me.” After eliciting laughs he elaborates, “You’ve got Devara the father, and you’ve got Varada the son. It is…I mean I really don’t want to give a lot of spoilers. It’s just two days away from releasing but it is rollecoaster journey of a father and son.”

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Devara also shared moments from Jr NTR attending the free screening of RRR at the film festival. They wrote, “Way beyond LOVE…..And endless HAILS for this man…@Tarak9999.” The video shows the audience give the actor a rousing welcome as he takes the stage after the screening. It also shows how they reacted when the trailer of Devara: Part 1 was screened with claps and hoots.

In another video shared by a fan, Jr NTR describes Devara: Part 1 as a story set in the heartlands of the coastal lands of India. “It’s so deeply rooted with all the extravaganza and dance moves you loved in RRR. All the VFX, and CGI wonders that we were able to create, I’m sure you loved the shark there (referring to a shot in the trailer). That’s just the jump but there’s a lot that happened before the jump and obviously after. So, you will enjoy every little thing,” he says.

About Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 will see Jr NTR in dual roles as Devara and Varada. Saif plays the antagonist named Bhaira while Janhvi plays Thangam. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and also sees Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan and Murali Sharma in supporting roles.