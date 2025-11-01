Fans overseas compare SS Rajamouli's Baahubali The Epic to Star Wars: ‘Heroic on a scale that dwarves the herculean'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's blockbusters--Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion-- were re-released in theatres on Friday as Baahubali The Epic. Now, people across the globe have been sharing their feedback about the film on social media platforms. Baahubali: The Epic re-released across the world on Friday.

Baahubali The Epic box office

The film hit the screens and earned ₹10.4 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.com, in India. It received a positive response from the audience. The official Instagram page of the Baahubali movie shared screenshots of how fans have been praising the film. The caption read, "Overseas audiences are going gaga over The Epic. Letterboxd reviews are just lit! Raving responses from International Premieres. Book your tickets now! #BaahubaliTheEpic #BaahubaliTheEpicOn31stOct."

Global fans reaction to film

A review of the film by a fan read, "While this movie certainly takes its time at points, it is a joy to experience. The choreography is really something special, and the cast is absolutely LOCKED IN. A true Adventist with all the twists and turns you would want/expect, with some awesome music to boot. Be warned that this bad boy is 4 hours long, but man is it worth its runtime." A reaction to the film read, "Nothing since has even come close to this epic-ness. Four hours of pure cinema." A person said, "3 hours 44 minutes of pure admiration towards SS Rajamouli."

People called Baahubali The Epic ‘greatest thing I've ever seen’

A review read, "An absolutely unreal experience, seeing this in a busy screen with everyone screaming and cheering every time something epic happened (which is a lot!) was class. Some might say 4 hours is too long, not this guy! Gimme more blood soaked dancing madness and swan ships sailing through the clouds." A social media user said, "Genuinely have no words to describe how sick of a movie that was. Refer to the title of this remaster: Epic." "Legitimately the greatest thing I've ever seen, I wish I could type a full review but I've been up since 4am and have to work tomorrow morning," read another review.

A person wrote, “I finally get to add one film to my limited four favourites instead of using two spaces for both films. Baahubali means an immense amount to me. I've said on numerous occasions that the Baahubali duology is to me what Star Wars is to many Western filmmakers. Both films, on the days that I first saw them, were the height of theatrical experience. I struggle to find coherent words to express my thoughts here. This duology is action, drama, love, poetry, and mythology.”

Fans call film ‘an opera’

"It's an opera. It's as human as it is heroic, and it is heroic on a scale that dwarves the herculean. It exhibits everything that cinema, and art in general, can convey. It turned the world's attention to the possibilities of Telugu cinema and activated legions of aspiring artists to create something as passionately as this film was made. Art is everything. Cinema is meaningful. These films are everything, and for them, I am eternally grateful. I hope I can live up to at least a fraction of the inspiration this story has imparted on me, at some point in my life," it concluded.

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "This movie is better than any Marvel comic movie. It's incredibly phenomenal." A comment read, "5/5 movie for a reason." A person wrote, "Watched it in the USA, gotta say, easily the best of the fantasy genre."

About Baahulbali franchise

The SS Rajamouli-directed two-part saga, which released in 2015 and 2017, grossed over ₹2,000 crore worldwide. The film featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in prominent roles. It was re-released with a remastered combination.