Film writer Chinni Krishna says Allu Arjun's arrest in Sandhya Theatre case was 'fabricated by government and police'

Actor Allu Arjun was granted interim bail on December 13 by the Telangana High Court, after being arrested in connection with a tragic incident that took place during the premiere of his film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, last week. His arrest has now been labelled ‘fabricated’ by his industry colleague, film writer Chinni Krishna. (Also read: 'I'm a law-abiding citizen, will cooperate': Allu Arjun's first statement on release from jail in Pushpa 2 stampede case) Telugu writer Chinni Krishna has defended Allu Arjun in the Sandhya Theatre case

Chinni Krishna on Allu Arjun's arrest

Writer Chinni Krishna, known for writing several hit Telugu films, has defended the actor, labelling the arrest a “fabricated” case orchestrated by the government and police. "It is a case fabricated by the government and police," he said, as reported by ANI.

His comments add to the ongoing debate surrounding the incident, with several political figures and celebrities expressing their support for the actor. Among the supporters were Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, working president KTR, and actors Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan.

Allu Arjun's lawyer threatens legal action

In the wake of the arrest, the actor's lawyer, Ashok Reddy, expressed frustration with the delay in his client's release despite the High Court's order. He called it an "illegal detention" and vowed to pursue further legal action. “They received an order copy from the High Court but despite that, they didn't release the accused. They will have to answer... as of now, he has been released,” Reddy stated.

Allu Arjun, who was detained in Chanchalguda Central Jail, was released on a personal bond of ₹50,000. He walked out of the prison on Saturday morning, eventually having an emotional reunion with his family at his Jubilee Hills home.

The actor's release was met with heightened security, with fans and media gathering outside the jail. Upon his release, Allu Arjun thanked his supporters and fans for their unwavering love. “I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident,” the actor said.

He also emphasized the accidental nature of the incident, reaffirming his support for the bereaved family. “I'm a law-abiding citizen, there's nothing to worry, all is well... condolences to the family... it was an accident, nothing like that happened before, I have extended all support to her family... thank you to all of you,” he added.

Prior to his arrest, Allu Arjun had expressed his shock and sorrow over the incident, stating that it took him several hours to process the tragedy.

“The incident that took place in the Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate... I'm shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn't process it psychologically. It took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news,” he had shared during the success meet of Pushpa 2.

(With ANI inputs)