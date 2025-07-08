Fish Venkat's family says call about Prabhas offering 50 lakh aid was fake; Vishwak Sen donates 2 lakh

Veteran actor Fish Venkat is hospitalised and in the ICU, in need of a kidney transplant. Last week, the family and fans breathed a sigh of relief when the family claimed that Prabhas’ assistant had called them offering financial aid. However, in an interview with Suman TV, Venkat’s family now claims that the call was fake. Fans were happy to hear that Prabhas offered financial aid to Fish Venkat, only to find out it was fake.

Fish Venkat’s family clarifies statement on Prabhas

A family member revealed in the interview that Venkat was still in need of financial assistance because the call from an unknown person claiming to be Prabhas’ assistant was a fake one.

When asked about Prabhas reaching out for help, a family member said, “Actually, nothing like that happened. We have been answering every call we get to see if anyone can help us. Some unknown person called us pretending to be Prabhas Anna’s assistant. We found out after that it was a fake call. He doesn’t even know something like this is happening. We have not received any financial help yet.”

Last week, in an interview with One India, Venkat’s daughter, Sravanthi, claimed that Prabhas’ team reached out to them to offer financial support. “Daddy isn’t well at all. He is very serious and in the ICU. He needs a kidney transplant. It will cost us at least ₹50 lakh. Prabhas’ assistant called us and offered financial assistance. They asked us to inform them when his transplant happens to cover the cost,” she said.

Vishwak Sen donates ₹ 2 lakh

However, it seems that Vishwak Sen sent the family a ₹2 lakh cheque to help cover medical costs. In a video posted by Sasi TV, Venkat’s family said, “Vishwak Sen is the first hero from the film industry to know about Fish Venkat’s health and donate ₹2 lakh. This is going to help us a lot, so thank you. We urge everyone, from small artists to big heroes, to help Fish Venkat Anna with his health issue.”

Actor and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, also donated ₹2 lakh to the family earlier this year when he first heard of Venkat’s medical condition. The family said, “We are in dire need of money for the kidney transplant now. Nobody knows he is in such a dire situation now, though it seems like not even Chiranjeevi. None of the associations also reached out to help either.” Politician Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao also donated ₹1 lakh earlier this year.