Tarun posts picture with Ma Dong-seok; fans convinced he's making a comeback with Prabhas' Spirit

Actor Tarun was a big rage in Telugu cinema in the early 2000s and was well-known for being a child actor before that. He took to Instagram recently to post a picture with South Korean actor Lee Dong-seok, better known by his stage names Ma Dong-seok and Don Lee. That was all it took for people to believe that Tarun is soon making a comeback with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Prabhas and Triptii Dimri-starrer Spirit. (Also Read: Who is Ma Dong-seok, Prabhas' next potential co-star in Vanga's Spirit: Marvel star and Hello Kitty's biggest fan) Tarun posted a picture with Ma Dong-seok from Las Vegas, USA, which convinced fans he's in Spirit.

Tarun bumps into Ma Dong-seok

Tarun posted a picture with Ma Dong-seok on his Instagram, writing, “Just Vegas things - Don Lee style! #madongseok #koreanlegend #donlee.” In the picture, Tarun is dressed in a white t-shirt and grey pants as he makes a fist. Ma Dong-seok, dressed in a full-black outfit, matches his stance. Both seem happy to have met each other and have wide smiles on their faces.

Fans are now convinced that Tharun is making a comeback with Spirit. One fan commented, “Ante Spirit cinema looo…..Yes , Tharun unnadu. (This means that in Spirit…Yes, Tarun is there.)” Another wrote, “Welcome on board to Spirit (fire emoji).” Some just wanted confirmation if Ma Dong-seok is in Spirit or not, “Spirit lo mawa unnada leda okka confirmation ivvu chalu tarun garu (Tarun garu, just give me confirmation if he’s in Spirit or not)” Some even believed both Tarun and Don Lee will play antagonists in Spirit.

About Spirit

Spirit is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film after the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal. The film will see Prabhas play a cop. Ma Dong-seok is rumoured to have been roped into the project ever since he gave a shoutout to Prabhas and Salaar 2 in November last year. However, the film’s team has yet to confirm his casting.

Tarun, known for his roles in films like Anjali, Aditya 369, Nuvve Kavali, and Nuvve Nuvve, last starred in the 2018 film Idi Naa Love Story. Fans have been waiting for him to make a comeback with a good film for a while now.