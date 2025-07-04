Prabhas offers financial assistance of 50 lakh for Fish Venkat's kidney transplant; family seeks help from Tollywood

Veteran actor-comedian Fish Venkat is in the ICU in a serious condition and needs a kidney transplant. In an interview with One India, his daughter Sravanthi mentioned that Prabhas’ team reached out to them to offer financial support. She also requested support from other top stars in Tollywood who have worked with her father. Prabhas has offered financial assistance for Fish Venkat's kidney transplant.

Fish Venkat’s daughter seeks Tollywood help

Venkat’s daughter, Shravanthi, spoke to the press and said that they need at least ₹50 lakh for the transplant, which Prabhas has offered to help with. “Daddy isn’t well at all. He is very serious and in the ICU. He needs a kidney transplant. It will cost us at least ₹50 lakh. Prabhas’ assistant called us and offered financial assistance. They asked us to inform them when his transplant happens to cover the cost,” she said.

But the issue, she says, lies in the fact that nobody in the family is able to donate a kidney to him for various reasons, and they’re unable to find a donor. Seeking help in finding one, she said, “Be it Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, or Jr NTR, I hope they help us find a donor for my father. He has worked in such good films with all of them. No one seems to care about him now. I request everyone to please help my father.”

About Fish Venkat

Fish Venkat is well-known in Tollywood for playing comedic and villainous roles. His strong Telangana dialect earned him the moniker ‘fish’ over the years. As his daughter mentioned, he has acted in numerous hit films like Bunny, Adhurs, Dhee, and Mirapakay with top Tollywood stars. He was most recently seen in the Aha thriller film Coffee with a Killer. During the pandemic, he starred with Siddhu Jonnalagadda in Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma and DJ Tillu, receiving praise for his performances.