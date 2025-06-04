Siddhu Jonnalagadda returns 4.75 crore to producer after Jack's failure

Bommarillu Bhaskar’s Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya-starrer Jack released in theatres on 10 April to high expectations. Siddhu’s last film, Tillu Square, was a massive hit, and fans expected much more from Jack than what was on offer. Now, Siddhu’s team claims that the actor returned half his remuneration to the producer to tide him over the loss. (Also Read: Siddhu Jonnalagadda to reprise his role as DJ Tillu for a third part: ‘He is like a ticking time bomb’) Siddhu Jonnalagadda played Pablo Neruda aka Jack in the Bommarillu Bhaskar film.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda returns ₹ 4.75 crore

Siddhu’s PR team wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the actor returned ₹4.75 crore – half of his remuneration – to producer BVSN Prasad. They wrote, “#SidduJonnalagadda returns half of his remuneration ₹4.75crores to the producer @SVCCofficial & @BvsnP as his previous film #Jack incurred losses. Heart Warming Gesture & Right Understanding Of Market Situations. His next #TelusuKada releasing on OCT 17th.”

Jack was supposed to be a game-changer for Bhaskar too, after 2021’s Most Eligible Bachelor, but it was a misfire. The film tells the story of a happy-go-lucky Pablo Neruda, aka Jack, who is an R&AW aspirant. Vaishnavi plays a detective called Afshana, who’s hot on his heels. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹7.91 crore net in India and ₹0.38 crore worldwide. The film also received negative reviews upon release. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Upcoming work

Siddhu had a second lease of life on his career during the pandemic due to films like Krishna and His Leela, Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma and the highly successful DJ Tillu. He will soon star in Telusu Kada, directed by stylist-turned-filmmaker Neeraja Kona. Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty also star in it. The film will be released in theatres on 17 October. He will also reprise his role as Bala Gangadhar Tilak, aka Tillu, for the third part of the hit franchise. Siddhu has yet to announce other upcoming projects.