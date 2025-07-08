MM Keeravaani's father, renowned lyricist-writer Siva Shakthi Datta, dies at 92; Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu pay respects

Celebrated Telugu lyricist and writer Siva Shakthi Datta died at his home in Manikonda on 7 July. He was known for writing Sanskrit-based lyrics for Telugu films and was the father of music composer MM Keeravaani and the uncle of SS Rajamouli. Siva Shakthi Datta has written lyrics for films like Baahubali, RRR and HanuMan.

Siva Shakthi Datta dies

Datta was 92 and had been unwell for a while due to age-related issues. He died at his home on Monday, though news of his death came out on Tuesday. Chiranjeevi confirmed the news of his death on X (formerly Twitter), writing in Telugu, “The news that Sri Siva Shakthi Datta, a painter, scholar of the Sanskrit language, writer, storyteller, and multifaceted genius, has attained divine union has left me deeply shocked. Praying to the Almighty that his soul finds peace... I express my profound condolences to my friend Keeravani garu and his family members.” Mahesh Babu paid respects in person.

About Siva Shakthi Datta

Datta, born Koduri Subbarao in Kovvu, near Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, in 1932, was a lyricist, screenwriter, and painter. He penned iconic lyrics for films like Baahubali, RRR, Magadheera, HanuMan, Sye, Rajanna, and Sri Ramadasu. Some of his songs include Anjandri Theme Song, Amma Avani, Raamam Raghavam, Nalla Nallani Kalla and Agni Skalana, Mannela Thintivira. Datta began his career under the pen name Kamalesh before embracing the name Siva Shakthi Datta.

Once his love for cinema took him to Chennai in Tamil Nadu and then Madras, he assisted directors and attempted to make a film called Pillanagrovi. This led to the 1988 film Janaki Ramudu, in which he also worked as a screenwriter with K Raghavendra Rao, who would often trust him with the lyrics of his films. In 2007, Datta directed the film Chandrahas.

Fans and celebrities alike took to social media to mourn his death. His funeral will be held in Hyderabad on Tuesday.