IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / HC asks Amazon Prime to take down Telugu film over actor's defamation case
Amazon Prime has been told to delete the Telugu film until changes are made.
Amazon Prime has been told to delete the Telugu film until changes are made.
telugu cinema

HC asks Amazon Prime to take down Telugu film over actor's defamation case

Actor Sakshi Malik had filed a defamation suit against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie that released on Amazon Prime.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:21 PM IST

The Bombay High Court has directed OTT platform Amazon to take down a Telugu movie until the makers of the film deleted a scene in which a city-based actor's photograph was allegedly used without prior permission.

Justice Gautam Patel on Tuesday heard a defamation suit filed by model and actor Sakshi Malik against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie.

Malik's advocate Saveena Bedi said the scene showed Malik's photograph, referring to her as a commercial sex worker.

"Simply using another's image, and most especially a private image, without consent is prima facie impermissible, unlawful and entirely illegal. In a given case, it may also be defamatory, depending on the type of use," the court said in its order. The order copy was made available on Wednesday.

"The fact that the image has been illicitly used is bad enough. It only makes matters worse when used in a plainly derogatory and demeaning vein," Justice Patel said.

The court directed OTT platform Amazon to take down the movie within 24 hours until the said scene is deleted. "It is not acceptable for them (movie's makers) to merely pixelate or blur the images. The entire sequence, which has the image of the plaintiff (Malik), is to be removed immediately," Justice Patel said.

Malik's advocate Bedi had argued that the actor has a huge fan following on social media and has also appeared in a few Bollywood songs.

Bedi argued that Malik's photo was used illicitly by the defendant in a Telugu movie titled 'V' that was released on Amazon on September 5, 2020.

As per Malik's suit, she had commissioned a photographer in 2017 for creating a portfolio.

"In August 2017, she (Malik) posted some photographs from the portfolio on her Instagram account. One of these photos was used in a scene of the Telugu movie where there is reference to a commercial sex worker," Bedi said.

According to the suit, this was an unauthorised invasion of privacy and unauthorised use of private material.

It was defamatory to Malik that her image was used to depict her in the motion picture as an escort or commercial sex worker, it stated.

Justice Patel in the order noted that the contentions raised by Malik and her lawyer were correct. "Indeed, I do not believe there is any other way of looking at it," the order said.

The defendant claimed that they had contracted with an agency to procure the image and had assumed that prior approval would have been taken from the woman, whose photo was to be used.

The court, however, noted that this argument of the defendant seemed "less than compelling".

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor brings back Shamur in Roohi song Nadiyon Paar, fans say the actor has 'improved a lot'. Watch

"Surely any right-thinking motion picture producer would have insisted on seeing an approval or consent by the model or person who is featured or to be featured," Justice Patel said, adding that this must be the standard procedure everywhere.

The court said once the defendant has made the necessary alteration and deletion, the same will have to be shown to Malik and her advocate.

"Only after this, I will allow defendant 3 (Amazon) to re-release the movie," Justice Patel said, posting the matter for further hearing on March 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sakshi malik amazon prime video subscription

Related Stories

Twinkle Khanna has shared a new post on Instagram.
Twinkle Khanna has shared a new post on Instagram.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna struggles to work from home as daughter Nitara does mischief

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna has shared a glimpse of how things get difficult for her at home as schools continue to remain shut.
READ FULL STORY
Shraddha Kapoor grooves to the song, Kamariya, in Maldives.
Shraddha Kapoor grooves to the song, Kamariya, in Maldives.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor dances to Kamariya as she rings in 34th birthday in Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • A video of Shraddha grooving to Stree song Kamariya during her birthday celebrations in Maldives has appeared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon Prime has been told to delete the Telugu film until changes are made.
Amazon Prime has been told to delete the Telugu film until changes are made.
telugu cinema

HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Actor Sakshi Malik had filed a defamation suit against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie that released on Amazon Prime.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas in and as Salaar.
Prabhas in and as Salaar.
telugu cinema

Salaar release date out: Prabhas to 'rebel worldwide' in April 2022

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Salaar director Prashanth Neel announced the release date of the film, starring Prabhas in the titular role, on Twitter. The film will be out on April 14, 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keerthy Suresh's dog Nyke rides a robot vacuum cleaner.
Keerthy Suresh's dog Nyke rides a robot vacuum cleaner.
telugu cinema

Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable video of her dog Nyke who is first seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and is then riding it like a boss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raashi Khanna with her nephew Neil.
Raashi Khanna with her nephew Neil.
telugu cinema

Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Raashi Khanna shared a few pictures from her playtime with her nephew Neil and called him the love and light of her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in a BTS video from her movie Check.
Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in a BTS video from her movie Check.
telugu cinema

Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in the wink of an eye, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • Priya Prakash Varrier shared a BTS video from her movie Check. The actor tried taking a leap of faith and hoping to land on Nithiin's back while shooting for a scene but fell down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Lakshmi Manchu is very vocal about her opinions and always makes it a point to share them on social media.
Actor Lakshmi Manchu is very vocal about her opinions and always makes it a point to share them on social media.
telugu cinema

Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight

By By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Lakshmi Manchu does not pay attention to the haters because she believes she is not in the business of making everybody like her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naga Chaitanya in a clean shaven look.
Naga Chaitanya in a clean shaven look.
telugu cinema

Naga Chaitanya goes clean shaven in latest pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • Naga Chaitanya was spotted in a clean shaven look on Wednesday evening when he attended filmmaker Sukumar’s family function.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nadiya reading Amar Chitra Katha.
Nadiya reading Amar Chitra Katha.
telugu cinema

Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Nadiya shared a picture of herself reading the classic story book, Amar Chitra Katha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashmika Mandanna shared a selfie on Instagram stories.
Rashmika Mandanna shared a selfie on Instagram stories.
telugu cinema

Rashmika Mandanna shoots whole day for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, see pic

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse of her tired self when she shot for the entire day for her Telugu film, Pushpa. It stars Allu Arjun as the male lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nani with his wife and son.
Nani with his wife and son.
telugu cinema

Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • As Telugu star Nani celebrates his 37th birthday, here's a look at his family pictures with wife, son and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chiranjeevi with wife Surekha.
Chiranjeevi with wife Surekha.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan wishes parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha on 42nd wedding anniversary

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • Ram Charan shared a lovely picture of actor father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha on the occasion of their 42nd wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahesh Babu working out with Minash.Gabriel.
Mahesh Babu working out with Minash.Gabriel.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu’s trainer reveals actor’s approach in the gym

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • Mahesh Babu’s trainer Minash Gabriel said that the actor is ageing backwards and is only getting better with time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pitta Kathalu is the Telugu version of Netflix' Lust Stories.
Pitta Kathalu is the Telugu version of Netflix' Lust Stories.
telugu cinema

Pitta Kathalu review: Netflix’s Telugu anthology is a mixed bag

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST
  • What’s refreshing about Pitta Kathalu is that we get stories centered on women, and the shorts don’t try to showcase them in a positive light. It celebrates even flawed women and makes us celebrate their stories as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Charan at Hyderabad airport.
Ram Charan at Hyderabad airport.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan leaves Hyderabad to join sets of father Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • Ram Charan was seen at the Hyderabad airport as he left for the shooting of Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. He was seen sporting a clean shaven look with a twirled mustache.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nivetha Thomas chops her long hair.
Nivetha Thomas chops her long hair.
telugu cinema

Nivetha Thomas unveils her new look with then and now picture

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:32 PM IST
  • Nivetha Thomas chopped her long hair but did not hint if it was for an upcoming project. She shared then and now pictures of herself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP