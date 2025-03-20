Janhvi Kapoor poses with Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela, receives special gift from her on RC 16 set

Actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are busy with the shoot of their highly anticipated Telugu film, RC 16. They have reportedly commenced the next leg of filming for their film RC 16, which is being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. Now a new picture has surfaced on Instagram, which saw Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela on the sets of the film. She met Janhvi and gave her a special food box gift. (Also read: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor to come to Delhi for RC 16 shoot. Here's what we know) Janhvi Kapoor got a special food box gift from Upasana Konidela.

Upasana visits RC 16 set, meets Janhvi

In the picture that was posted by the Instagram account Athamma’s Kitchen, which is run by Upasana herself, Janhvi was seen standing beside Upasana as she received a special food box gift. It was the occasion of Ram Charan’s mother Surekha’s birthday. The food box contains homemade food, including podis, pickles and other recipes. Upasana visited the set of the film to spend the day with Ram and the rest of the cast.

The caption of the post read, “What’s cooking on the sets of RC16 ??? Stay tuned @alwaysramcharan @janhvikapoor @upasanakaminenikonidela Order @athammaskitchen kitchen today.”

About RC 16

The upcoming movie is currently titled RC 16. It is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Mythri Movie Makers made the announcement on Janhvi Kapoor's 27th birthday in March 2024. "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for RC 16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing Janhvi Kapoor..." the banner had tweeted. The plot of the film is being kept under wraps.

RC16 marks the second Telugu film for Janhvi after Devara, in which she starred opposite Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The film released in theatres on September 27. After a stellar opening, the film saw a major drop in its box office numbers and received mixed reviews.

Janhvi will be seen next in Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. It will release in theatres on September 12.