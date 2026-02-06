JioHotstar faces crashes ahead of Prabhas' The RajaSaab OTT release, streamer upgrades servers to handle surge
Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab has released on JioHotstar after a disastrous theatrical run, where it earned only ₹200 crore.
Prabhas’ horror comedy, The RajaSaab released last month, but failed to impress the audiences. The mega-budget film opened to poor reviews and fizzled out after a strong opening. The film is now set for its streaming release, coming on JioHotstar from today (February 6), just four weeks after its theatrical release. And despite the lukewarm theatrical run, it seems the buzz for the film’s OTT release is high, courtesy of Prabhas' fans.
JioHotstar upgrades server to handle The RajaSaab surge
On Thursday, the eve of the film’s OTT release, JioHotstar admitted they were witnessing a ‘historic high’ in Remind Me notifications as the film was gearing up for release on the platform. As many viewers reported the platform crashing, the streamer promised that their servers have been upgraded.
JioHotstar Telugu shared a note on Instagram on Thursday titled “Platform preparedness for upcoming release The RajaSaab”.
The note read, “Today we are witnessing an unprecedented surge in JioHotstar platform traffic, and the momentum is only compounding with a historic high in ‘Remind Me’ button clicks. With great anticipation comes an even greater responsibility. We’ve upgraded our servers to handle the load and ensure a seamless cinematic experience. The RajaSaab way!” The note accompanied the caption: “Thanks to all the fans for the love and support.”
All about The RajaSaab
The RajaSaab, directed by Maruthi, also starred Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. While the film marked Prabhas’ return to family entertainers after a spate of mass actioners, it wasn’t well-received. After an opening day haul of ₹100 crore, the film tanked, managing only ₹201 crore eventually. Made on a ₹400-crore budget, the film turned out to be a box-office bomb.
