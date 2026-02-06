JioHotstar faces crashes ahead of Prabhas' The RajaSaab OTT release, streamer upgrades servers to handle surge

On Thursday, the eve of the film’s OTT release, JioHotstar admitted they were witnessing a ‘historic high’ in Remind Me notifications as the film was gearing up for release on the platform. As many viewers reported the platform crashing, the streamer promised that their servers have been upgraded.

Prabhas ’ horror comedy, The RajaSaab released last month, but failed to impress the audiences. The mega-budget film opened to poor reviews and fizzled out after a strong opening. The film is now set for its streaming release, coming on JioHotstar from today (February 6), just four weeks after its theatrical release. And despite the lukewarm theatrical run, it seems the buzz for the film’s OTT release is high, courtesy of Prabhas' fans.

The note read, “Today we are witnessing an unprecedented surge in JioHotstar platform traffic, and the momentum is only compounding with a historic high in ‘Remind Me’ button clicks. With great anticipation comes an even greater responsibility. We’ve upgraded our servers to handle the load and ensure a seamless cinematic experience. The RajaSaab way!” The note accompanied the caption: “Thanks to all the fans for the love and support.”